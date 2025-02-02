Willow and Jaden Smith's 2025 Grammys Red Carpet Moment Has Everything: Sparkles, Grills and Even a House

The siblings' dad, Will Smith, is a presenter at the award show

It's all in the family at the 2025 Grammys!



On Sunday, Feb. 2, Willow and Jaden Smith appeared at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena in matching avant-garde looks, creating a seriously chic sibling moment.

Willow, 24, opted for a daring ensemble featuring a black bra and matching hot pants with a long black blazer over top. The singer wore her hair in a voluminous curly style and accessorized with platform sandals with a crystal-embellished strap and a smattering of rings. The star also added metallic grills and one green grill on her front tooth.



Meanwhile, Jaden, 26, kept it classic with a simple black tuxedo but added an eye-catching headpiece. The rapper and actor wore a large black hat created in the shape of a multiple-story house, with a hole cut out in the middle for his face.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Jaden Smith and Willow Smith at the 2025 Grammys.

Some social media users think that Jaden's unusual look is a reference to Willem Dafoe's viral GQ Italia Man of the Year cover from 2023.



The famous siblings are attending the 2025 Grammys in support of their dad, Will Smith, who is presenting at the awards cerermony.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Willow Smith at the 2025 Grammys.

On Friday, Jan. 31, the Recording Academy revealed Will, 56, as a presenter along with Cardi B, SZA and Taylor Swift. Also taking the stage as presenters will be Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah and Victoria Monét.



Jaden and Willow are the children of Will and actress-singer Jada Pinkett Smith. The couple tied the knot in 1997 and welcomed Jaden the following July. Two years later, they welcomed Willow in October 2000. Will also shares son Trey with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith and Gammy Norris attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die."

The blended family spent the Thanksgiving 2024 holiday together at home. Jaden, Willow and Trey, 32, were in attendance, plus Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and additional family and friends.

"Everyone was in wonderful and very grateful spirits," the insider said. "Jada and Will's celebration kept going, as it then carried on to Sunday when their hometowns squared off in the big game, when the Philadelphia Eagles played the Baltimore Ravens."

The insider adds, "And Will's team won — which he didn't let anyone forget!"

In May 2024, Jada and the whole family showed up to support Will at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of his action sequel Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

The group looked stylish in coordinated looks with Willow embracing a 1970s-inspired ensemble featuring a floor-length brown and white plaid coat, which she layered with a pair of matching trousers.

Jaden went for oversize black denim cargo pants, which he teamed with a simple white button-down shirt and a black puffer vest and black tie.



The Grammys are broadcasting live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS or stream them live and on-demand on Paramount+.

