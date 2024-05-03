Wilmot farmer supports local council as provincial NDP party takes on the land-grab cause

Hundreds of concerned people showed up at the Wilmot Recreation Complex Friday for a townhall meeting in protest of the Region of Waterloo’s plan to drum up 770 acres of farmland for development purposes.

Organizers weren’t ready for the size of the crowd, leaving some people upset and having to find other ways to listen and ask questions. The event was arranged by the Ontario New Democratic Party, which booked an upper hall with a capacity of 80 people. An estimated 300 turned out and some were forced to watch the event unfold on a Zoom call. Others gathered at the facility’s outdoor playground where NDP leader Marit Stiles eventually addressed the overflow crowd.

Stewart Snyder, one of the affected farmers, sat beside Wilmot Township Coun. Harvir Sidhu during the meeting and said he has no ill will towards any local elected official.

“I have great respect for the council. Their hands are tied, big time. It’s too bad but they are caught. I have no axe to grind with them. They can do the best they can for us but I have a feeling the province can override it all and use them as a scapegoat.”

He added the backing from not only the local community but those elsewhere has been comforting as he continues to battle what is still an unknown enemy.

“We can’t ask for more support. It’s coming from all angles. You look at the petition that was started (with over 30,000 names). Who would have ever thought it? A friend of mine from Mount Forest called and said, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about you. What’s going on down there?’ ”

An emotional Snyder said he loves the way the community has rallied behind him and the other affected landowners.

“I would never have thought it, but when I see this, it’s unbelievable.”

One of the farmers just outside the affected area is Eva Wagler, who grows cabbage with her husband south of Bleams Road. She spoke at a press conference earlier in the day and said she doesn’t believe the land grab is stopping with the six affected farms.

“If it can happen to them, it can happen to anybody. They could come to our door tomorrow. I don’t think prime (farmland) should ever be questioned, it should not be touched. All of us had milk in our coffee this morning, I’m sure; eggs on our plates. If we stand together we can stop this.”

Snyder shares Wagler’s concerns that those in power could expropriate land anywhere, not just in Wilmot. Many landowners just outside the affected area are now coming forward publicly to talk about their worries in terms of land ownership and the environment should a major industrial development arrive in Wilmot.

“If they make this industrial who knows what the next step is,” Snyder said.

There have been very few, if any, answers from Wilmot Township, the Region of Waterloo or the Ford government to date.

“There has been no official traction but, to be honest, there has been more dialogue in the last week than there was in the first couple of weeks.”

Those opposing the potential land grab in Wilmot have, to date, protested only with words by talking to the media, posting on social media and through advocacy from some opposition politicians at Queen’s Park. Snyder said he and others thought about taking the next step but at the end of the day, he believed it wouldn’t make a difference.

“One of the ideas we had was to get a tractor and truck parade around the perimeter. It’ll be fun for the day but what’s it going to get us? They know we’re upset.”

Some attendees quickly blamed the township for refusing to open the adjoining hall so more people could participate. Sidhu was quick to defend staff at the recreation complex.

The town hall came just days before the Canadian Press released a report that Honda Canada is set to build an electric-vehicle battery plant near its Alliston manufacturing plant. While Alliston is nearly two hours away from Wilmot, there is speculation the 770 acres of land may be used for the development. An announcement from the federal and provincial governments is expected this week.

Senior sources with information on the project confirmed the deal but were not yet able to give any dollar figures.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday morning told a First Nations press conference there will be an announcement this week about a new deal that he said will be double the size of a Volkswagen deal announced last year.

When Stiles arrived, she said she was blown away by how many people showed up and added the only other time she had seen such support was when her party was trying to save the Greenbelt.

“We were expecting 80 people and there is a hockey game going on but, if this says anything, it says the community has the back of the farming community here.”

She added everyone in attendance wanted answers, transparency and accountability, and to save farmland.

“There are a lot of people who stand to make a lot of money. We want to make sure that, above all else, the importance of farming to our economy, our communities and the future of our province, is respected.”

Lee Griffi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Wilmot-Tavistock Gazette