Wiltshire police inspector fired for "disgusting" misogyny

Andy Moreton was dismissed without notice following a three-day hearing

A police inspector has been dismissed from the force due to inappropriate and misogynistic behaviour.

Andy Moreton faced nine allegations involving 11 women, in incidents dating between April 2020 and September 2022.

At a gross misconduct hearing on 12 February, all of the allegations were upheld and Mr Moreton was dismissed from the organisation without notice.

Chief Constable Catherine Roper described his actions as "frankly disgusting" and "wholly misogynistic".

Mr Moreton was last posted to the Roads Policing Unit, but was suspended from his post in early 2023.

'Sexualised language'

At the three-day hearing chaired by an independent Legally Qualified Chair, Ms Roper commended the women who came forward for their bravery.

"The actions and attitude of Andy Moreton were, frankly, disgusting and have no place inside or outside of policing," she said.

"His actions are indicative of a pattern of behaviour which is wholly misogynistic - using overtly sexualised language to both demean and intimidate the women he worked alongside.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank each of the women who came forward and gave their accounts to our Professional Standards Department.

"One of the principles of the new College of Policing Code of Ethics is courage, and these women have demonstrated this core value faultlessly - we cannot underestimate the courage it takes to be an upstander.

"We are determined to have a culture which is positive, inclusive and respectful and where everyone feels they can call out inappropriate behaviour, be listened to, believed and that action will be taken.

"In order for the public to ever have trust and confidence in our service, we must continue to take robust action against those within our organisation whose actions seek to undermine our policing purpose."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk