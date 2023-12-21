Wiltshire traffic vigilante fools drivers with dummy

A village resident has recruited a tall life-like dummy in a bid to slow down speeding drivers.

The mannequin - called Wilson - has been dressed up to look like a traffic police officer and patrols the Wiltshire village of Rushall.

Owner John Winskill, a retired Major in the Army, was injured in a car crash in Peru in which two people died in 2013.

He said: "When you experience that life changing moment and live through that trauma, the trauma doesn't leave you."

Mr Winskill was taking part in a charity event and said that "tragically the vehicle I was driving was hit by a local taxi that was going too fast".

"Speed was definitely an aspect of that collision," he added.

Mr Winkskill said residents have to "take their life in their hands" with the speed of traffic running through the village

Mr Winskill explained that he was determined to do something about road safety in his village.

Narrow pavements mean that residents have to "take their life in their hands with the speed of traffic that runs through".

"When Wilson's on patrol it has definitely made a difference," he said.

The village of Rushall has a 30mph (48 km/h) speed limit but is a popular route between Marlborough and Devizes.

Wilson, although inanimate, stands at an intimidating 6ft 6in (200cm) tall and is often strapped to a telephone pole.

Mr Winskill said that he did not have time to patrol the village himself every day, so he "needed a stand-in".

He said he looked for a mannequin that would be "fully moveable, not too cheesy and look real".

"His face was blank so we had to get a rubber mask," he said.

Wilson is on shift a couple of hours a day, twice a week.

"We've had a few people talk to him," Mr Winskill said.

"There was a woman who stopped beside Wilson and I could hear her calling to him though her passenger window.

"When I went out and told her he was a mannequin, she said she thought he was just being very rude."

Wiltshire Police told the BBC that Wilson was not impersonating an officer and that based on the evidence at hand, no offences had been committed.

Mr Winskill added: "Nowhere on Wilson does it say 'police' and Wilson is only ever placed on private land."

Off-duty, Wilson lives in Mr Winskill's garage but can be spotted around the village moonlighting in other roles.

