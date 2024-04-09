Wiltshire: Two convicted after stabbing woman in flat

A Wiltshire man and woman have been convicted of stabbing a woman they knew in a flat.

Kylie Taylor, 35, and Leigh Parham, 45, stabbed the woman in Melksham across two days in October last year, causing injuries to her hands, arms and back.

The victim, in her 30s, had been punched by Taylor the previous day and was known to the pair, Salisbury Crown Court heard.

They were remanded into custody and are set to be sentenced on 27 May.

Parham, of High Street, Melksham, was found guilty by a jury of grievous bodily harm (GBH)) with intent following a trial that ended on Friday.

Taylor of Market Place, Melksham, admitted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, threats to kill, and assault by beating.

Wiltshire Police said the pair had been arrested on the same day as the stabbing by officers, who later found the knife in a toilet in Parham's flat.

Det Con Keith Harford said: "The defendants' actions were disgraceful, and it is fortunate that the victim's injuries were not a lot worse."

