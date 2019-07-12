Wimbledon 2019: Pippa Middleton steps out with husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton made her second appearance of the year at Wimbledon on Friday alongside her husband, James Matthews.

The sister of Kate Middleton, who married Matthews in May 2017, was all smiles in a yellow floral wrap dress and sunglasses as she held hands with her husband, who matched in a blue blazer with a yellow tie, as they walked into Centre Court at the All England Club for the men's semi-final matches.

Pippa and James left their 8-month-old son, Arthur, at home as they watched Novak Djokovic take on Roberto Bautista Agut and Roger Federer play Rafael Nadal.

This marks Pippa's second outing at the tennis tournament this week. She attended the event's so-called "Manic Monday" four days ago to watch the men's and women's fourth round matches.

Pippa and James' daytime date comes one day before Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are expected to attend the women's final between Serena Williams and Simona Halep on Saturday, one year after the duo of duchesses made their public debut together during the same match.

Kate is among the other famous faces who have attended Wimbledon this year, like David Beckham, Anna Wintour, Alex Rodriguez and Sienna Miller.