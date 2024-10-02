Wimbledon caterer Compass plots multimillion pound pay rise for CEO

Sky News
·3 min read

Compass Group, the FTSE-100 catering giant which counts the Wimbledon tennis championships among its most prestigious contracts, is in talks with its investors about increasing its boss's potential pay package by millions of pounds a year.

Sky News has learnt that Compass is consulting its biggest institutional shareholders about substantial hikes to the annual bonus and long-term share award it can hand to Dominic Blakemore, its chief executive since 2018.

City sources said on Wednesday that Compass was proposing to increase both the annual bonus, which pays out a maximum of £2.3m to Mr Blakemore, and the LTIP (long term incentive plan), which has a maximum annual grant value of about £4.6m.

A consultation process with leading investors is said to have been under way for weeks, with a view to its revised remuneration policy being voted on at next February's annual meeting.

The consultation also covers the reward package available to Petros Parras, Compass's chief financial officer, and Palmer Brown, its group chief operating officer, North America, where the company now generates two-thirds of its revenue.

Mr Blakemore earns a basic salary of £1.16m, having been granted a 5.9% rise which took effect on 1 January.

Last year, he was paid almost £7.5m - more than double what he earned during the previous 12 months.

A source close to the company pointed to Compass's recent financial performance, with data showing that it has delivered a total shareholder return of 53% since Mr Blakemore became CEO - compared to 30% for the FTSE-100 index.

Earnings per share have also grown by 19% during the same period.

Compass's proposals to increase his maximum pay package come amid an intense debate about the competitiveness of FTSE-100 executives' compensation.

A number of companies, including Flutter Entertainment, have moved their primary listings to the US, while the chief executive of the London Stock Exchange has argued that a corporate drift across the Atlantic is likely to continue unless British-based CEOs are paid comparably to their American peers.

Mr Blakemore is a non-executive director of the LSE's parent company, London Stock Exchange Group, which itself has secured investor backing in recent months for a sharply higher remuneration package for its CEO.

High pay campaigners argue that UK company bosses are already paid too much given the average worker's salary in Britain.

One investor who has been involved in the consultation process said they were supportive of Compass's proposals.

Read more from business:
Oil prices steady despite Middle East conflict
US port strike poses fresh inflation risk
Saga in talks with Belgium's Ageas

The company has performed strongly since the COVID-19 crisis, when it was forced to raise £2bn from shareholders amid a near-total shutdown in its activities.

Compass, which employs hundreds of thousands of people around the world, said at the time that its cash call was partly aimed at fuelling acquisitions in the pandemic's aftermath.

Earlier this year, it struck a £400m deal to buy CH&Co, which provides hospitality services at Kew Gardens and the Royal Opera House.

The stock it sold in 2020 was issued at 1,025p, and has since more than doubled, reflecting the enormous bounce-back enjoyed by parts of the catering and hospitality sectors.

On Wednesday, shares in Compass were trading at around 2,400p, having risen by over a fifth during the last 12 months.

The company now has a market capitalisation of more than £41bn.

Compass declined to comment.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Dividend Aristocrats: 3 Stocks That Keep Paying Year After Year

    Here are three dividend stocks that are likely to increase their dividends in the coming years. The post Canadian Dividend Aristocrats: 3 Stocks That Keep Paying Year After Year appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Buy 1,310 Shares of This Dividend Superstar for $5,000/Year in Passive Income

    Are you looking to build a reliable passive source of income? Consider buying shares of this dividend superstar. The post Buy 1,310 Shares of This Dividend Superstar for $5,000/Year in Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Blazing-Hot Canadian Dividend Stocks Still Worth Buying

    Here are two blazing-hot stocks with solid dividends and discounted multiples. The post 2 Blazing-Hot Canadian Dividend Stocks Still Worth Buying appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • French-fry giant closing Eastern WA plant, laying off almost 400 Mid-Columbia workers

    It is one of the largest private employers in the Tri-Cities, with processing plants, a research center and corporate offices in Kennewick.

  • If I Were You, I’d Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Skyrocket

    Two outperforming TSX stocks could still skyrocket because of captured markets and growth opportunities. The post If I Were You, I’d Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Skyrocket appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • The 1 TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Over Enbridge

    Enbridge is an evergreen dividend stock. But it can only help you beat inflation. To generate wealth, you need this dividend stock. The post The 1 TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Over Enbridge appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Berkshire Hathaway buys full control of its energy unit

    (Reuters) -Berkshire Hathaway will take full ownership of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, after Warren Buffett's conglomerate agreed to acquire the 8% it did not already own from the family of late billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott. According to a Tuesday regulatory filing, Berkshire Hathaway Energy will pay $2.37 billion in cash for about 4.42 million of its shares. The Scott family will also swap 1.6 million of the energy unit's shares for an unspecified number of Berkshire Class B shares.

  • Inside N.S. businessman John Risley's huge tax fight with the CRA

    One of Nova Scotia's most prominent and wealthy businessmen is locked in a massive income tax battle with the Canada Revenue Agency, one that spans two decades and includes a sprawling seaside mansion, a high-performance dressage horse operation and three luxury yachts.The federal government is claiming seafood baron John Risley didn't report $89 million in income in the form of "benefits" he received from 2000-2019 through some of his companies, which the CRA says funded living expenses, hobbie

  • Iron Stomach? 3 Riskier Stocks That Could Pay Off Big Time in the Future

    These three beaten-down TSX stocks remain top investment choices in 2024 as they can stage a turnaround going forward. The post Iron Stomach? 3 Riskier Stocks That Could Pay Off Big Time in the Future appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Super Micro Split Its Stock. Here’s What to Expect Next.

    Super Micro Computer joined a growing list of semiconductor companies that have split their stocks after the market closes on Monday. A 10-for-1 stock split will take effect after trading ends, which means the shares will begin trading on a post-split basis starting on Tuesday. A 10-for-1 stock split means that for every share of stock an investor owns, they will have 10 shares.

  • TFSA Investors: Build a Tax-free Monthly Passive Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

    You can build a monthly pay tax-free TFSA portfolio with monthly pay stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN). The post TFSA Investors: Build a Tax-free Monthly Passive Income Portfolio With Just $20,000 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TD Bank to pay more than US$28M in settlement for market manipulation

    TORONTO — TD Bank Group has agreed to pay more than US$28 million after an investigation into manipulation of the U.S. Treasuries market by one of its traders.

  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Navigates Regulatory Challenges with Strong Q3 Earnings and Market Expansion

    Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is navigating a complex environment marked by both opportunities and challenges. Recent highlights include robust Q3 earnings and significant market expansion initiatives, juxtaposed against regulatory issues and economic volatility. In the discussion that follows, we will delve into TD's financial performance, innovative strategies, vulnerabilities, and external threats to provide a comprehensive overview of the bank's current business situation.

  • Small businesses to receive five years' worth of carbon rebates in December

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced owners of small and medium-sized businesses will finally receive their long-awaited carbon pricing refunds before the end of this year. The Finance Department says the federal government will send more than $2.5 billion to about 600,000 Canadian businesses in December. (Oct. 1, 2024)

  • Top TSX Dividend Stocks To Consider In October 2024

    As the TSX reaches new all-time highs, buoyed by optimism from recent U.S. Fed rate cuts and a surge in AI enthusiasm, investors are keenly observing how markets will navigate the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Despite potential volatility ahead of election day, the broader economic trends and rising corporate earnings suggest a resilient market environment. In this context, dividend stocks offer a compelling investment opportunity due to their potential for steady income and long-term...

  • 3 Fabulous Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

    Given their stellar record of paying dividends and healthy yields, these three dividend stocks would be ideal buys in October. The post 3 Fabulous Dividend Stocks to Buy in October appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy as the TSX Just Keeps Climbing Higher

    Consider Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and another cheap dividend player, which could continue to rise into year-end. The post 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy as the TSX Just Keeps Climbing Higher appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE): Hedge Fund Confidence Grows with 17 Holders Amid Strong Financials

    We recently published a list of 10 Best Oil and Gas Penny Stocks To Buy. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) stands against the other best oil and gas penny stocks to buy. The global oil and gas industry is witnessing a surge in investments, […]

  • Chip Designer Cerebras Is Coming to Market. What It Means for Nvidia and AMD.

    Cerebras is known for making the world’s biggest computer chips, which it markets as rivals for those made by Nvidia and AMD for training AI models

  • Is Celestica Inc. (CLS) the Hidden Gem in AI Hardware? Hedge Funds Seem to Think So!

    We recently published a list of 15 AI Stocks That Are On Sale. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) stands against the other AI stocks that are on sale. Big Tech: The Best Performing Sector of Q2? Big tech, specifically artificial intelligence, is the sector that […]