Wimbledon school crash: Woman, 48, arrested for second time on suspicion of causing deaths of two girls

Police have rearrested the driver of a Land Rover which crashed into the playground of a Wimbledon school, killing two eight-year-old girls.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau died when the vehicle crashed through a fence and collided with a building at Study Prep School in July 2023.

An initial Met Police investigation resulted in a direction from the Crown Prosecution Service in June 2024 that the driver should face no further action.

The force’s Specialist Crime Review Group agreed to carry out a review of the investigation after concerns were raised by the families of Nuria and Selena.

The families had said they remained "unconvinced" that the investigation was conducted thoroughly after it was announced in June that the driver had suffered an epileptic seizure behind the wheel and would not face criminal charges.

The Met said the review identified lines of enquiry which required further examination and, in October, the investigation was moved to the Specialist Crime Command, under Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford.

In an update on Tuesday morning, the Met Police said the 48-year-old female driver was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She is currently in custody.

It is the second time she has been arrested for this offence, the first being at the scene of the collision on 6 July 2023.

The driver of a 4×4 which crashed into the school in Wimbledon has been arrested for a second time (PA Archive)

Det Supt Basford said: “I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to any witnesses or individuals with information who are yet to speak to police to please come forward.

“Were you attending the local golf course or driving in or around the area of the Study Prep School in Wimbledon at the time of the collision? Did you see the vehicle – a distinctive gold Land Rover Defender – in the lead up to the collision?

“We believe there were people in the local area who have not been spoken to by police and remain unidentified. I would ask those individuals to please contact us.

“Our main priority is to ensure the lines of enquiry identified by the review are progressed. This is a live investigation and in order to maintain its integrity I can’t go into further detail at this stage. I would urge people to avoid speculation.”

To provide information you can contact the major incident room on 0207 175 0793, call 101 quoting CAD 6528/27Jan, or message @MetCC on X providing the CAD reference. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.