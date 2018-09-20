How to win the Fortnite Close Encounters limited time mode

Fortnite Close Encounters has triumphantly returned as a limited time mode in Battle Royale. This mode will only be available for a few short days so you won’t want to miss out on the fun. If you missed this mode when it first came around a few months back, Close Encounters is a twist on the typical Battle Royale formula with the addition of jetpacks and the removal of almost every weapon around.

This can be one of the trickiest and hardest limited time modes to win, perhaps even more so than the recent Getaway High Stakes event that just ended. This is because the mode limits what you can and can’t do. There aren’t too many strategies that you can utilize in this mode to win, but that certainly doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Here’s what you can do to win.

Fortnite Close Encounters limited time mode explained

If you are wondering how to access the Close Encounters limited time mode, simply head to the Battle Royale lobby and select the game modes. From there, you can find this limited one right there and select it. Note that, as of right now, the mode is only for squads. Though you can choose to not fill your team out and play by yourself or with one person, you do limit what you will be able to accomplish if you do that.

However, as you’ll see below, it’s not impossible to win by yourself as I was able to do it without my team for nearly the whole match. Regardless, your chances are much better if you have an entire team with you, especially if you know and communicate with them directly during the match.

Close Encounters, for those who don’t know, is your typical Battle Royale mode with a few major changes. Every weapon type – assault rifle, pistol, sniper rifle – are removed from this limited time mode except shotguns and grenades. No rocket launchers, no machine guns, and so on. Normally, everyone having just shotguns would lead to a pretty weird and dull mode, but there’s a twist.

Jetpacks.

This latest version of the Fortnite Close Encounters mode from several months back comes with a few extras, as well. You have access to the new Port-a-Fortress, grappler, and the latest shotguns like the Heavy Shotgun and Double Barrel Shotgun. Overall, this is a much more balanced version of the limited time mode. Here are some tips to get the most out of everything.

How to win Fortnite Close Encounters

