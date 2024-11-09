Will Republicans win the House? The outstanding races to watch

Rachel Looker - BBC News, Washington
·3 min read
US House of Representatives chamber in the US Capitol
[Getty Images]

The party that will control the US House of Representatives for the next two years is not yet decided - but the Republicans look to be inching towards a majority that would hand them full control of the US government.

On Saturday morning, the party was a handful of seats short of the 218 needed to take control of the lower chamber of Congress.

The Senate, or upper chamber, and the White House have already flipped to Republicans - meaning President-elect Donald Trump could have significant power to carry out his political agenda after he is sworn in on 20 January 2025.

Control of the House gives a party the power to initiate spending legislation and launch impeachment proceedings against officials.

Under Trump, a unified Republican Party could more easily push through tax cuts and introduce border control measures.

Here are some of the races that have yet to be called.

California: Democrats hold out hope for five potential gains

Republican Congresswoman Michelle Steel
Michelle Steel, a Republican, is up against Democrat Derek Tran in California's 45th congressional district [Getty Images]

Democrats are closely monitoring five seats in California they see as crucial to winning back the House.

Challengers are hoping to defeat the incumbent Republicans and flip the seats blue, but polling has shown incumbents holding onto their seats by narrow margins.

The key races to watch are:

  • California's 45th congressional district: Republican Congresswoman Michelle Steel, the incumbent, has been leading against Democrat Derek Tran

  • California's 27th: Democrat George Whitesides is challenging incumbent Republican Congressman Mike Garcia. Garcia has been leading by a narrow margin

  • California's 41st: Incumbent Republican Congressman Ken Calvert is running against Democrat Will Rollins, and has also been leading by a narrow margin

  • California's 22nd: Democrat Rudy Salas is challenging incumbent Republican Congressman David Valadao, who has been enjoying a lead

  • California's 13th: Incumbent Republican Congressman John Duarte is running against Democrat Adam Gray, and has been leading

Arizona: two toss-up seats

Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani
Juan Ciscomani, a Republican, is up against Democrat Kirsten Engel in Arizona's 6th [Getty Images]

There are two closely-watched races in this swing state.

Republican Juan Ciscomani, the Republican, appears to be neck and neck with his Democratic challenger, Kirsten Engel, in Arizona's 6th district, located in the south-east corner of the state.

In Arizona's 1st district, David Schweikert has a slight lead over Democratic challenger Amish Shah. This district covers north-eastern Maricopa County, outside Phoenix.

Maine: Democrat looks to defend seat in toss-up race

Democrat Congressman Jared Golden
Democrat Congressman Jared Golden is trying to hold off a challenge from Austin Theriault, a Republican [Getty Images]

Incumbent Democratic Congressman Jared Golden is fighting to keep his seat in Maine's 2nd congressional district - one of two congressional districts in the state. This encompasses the majority of the state north of Augusta and Portland.

Golden is currently leading in the race against his Republican challenger, Austin Theriault. Almost all votes have been counted.

Ohio: Democrat leads by less than one point

Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur
Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur wants to hang onto her seat against Republican rival Derek Merrin [Getty Images]

Democrats are looking to hold onto one seat in Ohio's 9th congressional district, which encompasses Toledo in the state's north.

Incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, who has served in Congress since 1983, narrowly leads in the race against her Republican challenger, Derek Merrin.

What Happens When You Become US President?

A BBC graphic advertises "US Election Unspun: The newsletter that cuts out the noise around the presidential race".
[BBC]

North America correspondent Anthony Zurcher makes sense of the race for the White House in his twice-weekly US Election Unspun newsletter. Readers in the UK can sign up here. Those outside the UK can sign up here.

Latest Stories

  • Who will win the House? The remaining competitive races to watch

    A handful of close match ups will determine whether Republicans maintain or increase their current slim majority.

  • 2024 US Senate election results: Follow live vote counts across the 34 seats up for grabs

    While majority control of the Senate was called on Wednesday, outstanding races are yet to be called. Here's where to follow them live.

  • New York Democrats Flip Third House Seat in Long Island Race

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Democrats flipped a third US House seat after expensive and acrimonious races.Most Read from BloombergKey Ballot Initiatives and Local Races Highlight Views on Abortion, ImmigrationParis Restricts Through Traffic in City CenterFrom Housing to Immigration, Key Ballot Initiatives and Local Races to FollowThe state serves as a bright spot as Democrats struggle nationwide to regain a majority in the chamber that would provide a check on the incoming administration of Donald T

  • GOP picks up more key House seats while Democrats insist they still have a path to a majority

    Republican leaders projected confidence Thursday that they will keep control of the U.S. House as more races were decided in their favor, while Democrats insisted they still see a path toward the majority and sought assurances every vote will be counted. The GOP picked up two more hard-fought seats in Pennsylvania, which became a stark battlefield of Democratic losses up and down the ticket. Democrats notched another win in New York, defeating a third Republican incumbent in that state.

  • Cartier owner Richemont cautious on hiking jewellery prices despite high gold prices

    PARIS (Reuters) -Cartier owner Richemont plans to stick to its cautious approach to raising prices of jewellery despite the soaring price of gold in recent months, and has no plans yet for price increases in the upcoming months, executives said on Friday. "We've been extremely cautious at maintaining the actual activity of our retail pricing on the price of gold," Richemont chief executive officer Nicolas Bos told analysts on Friday. Cartier's gold love lock bracelet is currently priced at 7,950 euros, a level analysts at HSBC flagged as a possible symbol of so-called "greedflation" in the industry, as high end labels face questions about whether they pushed prices up too far, too fast.

  • McLean given additional ban for abusive language

    Norwich City captain Kenny McLean will miss an additional game following his recent sending off against Middlesbrough for bad language towards a match official.

  • Marcy Kaptur fights off challenge for Ohio House seat

    Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) will win her House race for another term representing Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, Decision Desk HQ projects. Kaptur defeated Republican Derek Merrin, a state House member, to win another term in office, continuing her 40-year congressional career. The longest-serving woman in the House, Kaptur has easily won reelection throughout most of…

  • Prince William describes family's ‘brutal’ year as wife and father faced cancer treatment

    LONDON (AP) —

  • Daily Briefing: Who will control the House?

    Dozens of races remain undecided and more news to know on Friday.

  • Kevin Parsons fought for the Torbay bypass. Now it's renamed in his honour

    A part of Newfoundland and Labrador highway Kevin Parsons fought so hard for is now named in his honour.Premier Andrew Furey announced on Thursday that Route 20A, commonly known as the Torbay bypass, has been renamed the Kevin Parsons Highway.Parsons, a former MHA and key figure of municipal politics as the former mayor of Flatrock, died in August at the age of 62."There's no doubt Kevin Parsons was a great son of Newfoundland and Labrador, who left us all too soon," Furey said at the unveiling

  • Adam Kinzinger Shares His 'Honest To God' Thoughts About Trump Win

    The former House Republican got "absolutely" clear about what he called a right-wing "narrative."

  • CNBC Host Fumes At Anthony Scaramucci, Asks If He's 'Embarrassed' By His Trump Take

    Joe Kernen wasn't having it with the former White House communications director after he knocked Donald Trump's rhetoric.

  • The 2024 Election May Have One More Surprise

    The 2024 election may have one last card to play: the House of Representatives, where a majority hasn’t been called for either party. The overwhelming likelihood is that the House will follow the national electorate and give Republicans a majority again, confirming unified government under President-elect Donald Trump. The Associated Press, whose calls Barron’s relies on, has projected that of the 435 House seats, Republicans have won 211 versus 199 for Democrats.

  • ‘Ice maiden’ Susie Wiles’s demands for accepting top Trump White House role revealed

    Wiles – described by Trump himself as the ‘ice maiden’ – was appointed as his chief of staff on Thursday

  • Trump Demands Action Against His Enemies After Rumors of a Truth Social Selloff

    Donald Trump’s presidential victory on Tuesday night has apparently had no sobering effect on his penchant for urging law enforcement to take down his enemies. On Thursday morning, the president-elect emphatically swore that he has no intention of selling off shares in his social media platform, Truth Social, and demanded that authorities investigate anyone who suggested otherwise. “There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or sho

  • James Carville Gets 'Honest' About His Emotional State After Trump's Win

    The longtime Democratic strategist previously said he's "scared to death" of another Trump term and its potentially dire consequences.

  • 'I admit I was wrong': Allan Lichtman explains why his election prediction failed

    Lichtman, a historian known for his predictions of presidential elections and who expected a Kamala Harris victory, is explaining what happened.

  • Bill Maher Has Blunt Message for Democrats After Shocking Election Loss: ‘Look in the Mirror’ | Video

    Maher says Trump won in part because "this country has had enough of the anti-common sense woke bulls---" during Friday's episode of "Real Time" The post Bill Maher Has Blunt Message for Democrats After Shocking Election Loss: ‘Look in the Mirror’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Nancy Pelosi Is Back Trashing Biden for Kamala Harris Fiasco

    Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she expected an open primary to take place after President Joe Biden’s exit from the race, instead of a Kamala Harris endorsement. Pelosi, who spoke to The New York Times podcast The Interview this week, said that things might have been different if an open primary had occurred. “The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary,” Pelosi said in the interview, which will be released on Saturday.

  • WH Press Secretary Tangles With Fox Reporter Over Trump: ‘Twisting Everything’

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walked out of a briefing Thursday after a strained interaction with Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich surrounding the Biden administration’s messaging in recent days. Jean-Pierre accused Heinrich of “twisting everything” during the tense back-and-forth. The incident began with Heinrich, Fox’s senior White House correspondent, asking Jean-Pierre about an apparent change in rhetoric.