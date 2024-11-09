Will Republicans win the House? The outstanding races to watch

The party that will control the US House of Representatives for the next two years is not yet decided - but the Republicans look to be inching towards a majority that would hand them full control of the US government.

On Saturday morning, the party was a handful of seats short of the 218 needed to take control of the lower chamber of Congress.

The Senate, or upper chamber, and the White House have already flipped to Republicans - meaning President-elect Donald Trump could have significant power to carry out his political agenda after he is sworn in on 20 January 2025.

Control of the House gives a party the power to initiate spending legislation and launch impeachment proceedings against officials.

Under Trump, a unified Republican Party could more easily push through tax cuts and introduce border control measures.

Here are some of the races that have yet to be called.

California: Democrats hold out hope for five potential gains

Democrats are closely monitoring five seats in California they see as crucial to winning back the House.

Challengers are hoping to defeat the incumbent Republicans and flip the seats blue, but polling has shown incumbents holding onto their seats by narrow margins.

The key races to watch are:

California's 45th congressional district : Republican Congresswoman Michelle Steel, the incumbent, has been leading against Democrat Derek Tran

California's 27th: Democrat George Whitesides is challenging incumbent Republican Congressman Mike Garcia. Garcia has been leading by a narrow margin

California's 41st: Incumbent Republican Congressman Ken Calvert is running against Democrat Will Rollins, and has also been leading by a narrow margin

California's 22nd: Democrat Rudy Salas is challenging incumbent Republican Congressman David Valadao, who has been enjoying a lead

California's 13th: Incumbent Republican Congressman John Duarte is running against Democrat Adam Gray, and has been leading

Arizona: two toss-up seats

There are two closely-watched races in this swing state.

Republican Juan Ciscomani, the Republican, appears to be neck and neck with his Democratic challenger, Kirsten Engel, in Arizona's 6th district, located in the south-east corner of the state.

In Arizona's 1st district, David Schweikert has a slight lead over Democratic challenger Amish Shah. This district covers north-eastern Maricopa County, outside Phoenix.

Maine: Democrat looks to defend seat in toss-up race

Incumbent Democratic Congressman Jared Golden is fighting to keep his seat in Maine's 2nd congressional district - one of two congressional districts in the state. This encompasses the majority of the state north of Augusta and Portland.

Golden is currently leading in the race against his Republican challenger, Austin Theriault. Almost all votes have been counted.

Ohio: Democrat leads by less than one point

Democrats are looking to hold onto one seat in Ohio's 9th congressional district, which encompasses Toledo in the state's north.

Incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, who has served in Congress since 1983, narrowly leads in the race against her Republican challenger, Derek Merrin.

