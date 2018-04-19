Who will win the men's London Marathon?

The world's top male distance runners will fight it out for a podium place at the 2018 London Marathon.

Three of the competitors Kenenisa Bekele, Sir Mo Farah and Eliud Kipchoge have a combined total of eight Olympic gold medals and twelve World Championship golds between them.

25-year-old Daniel Wanjiru from Kenya won the race last year and is hoping to again prove he's just as good as the more well known athletes.

Race organisers have said the showdown is between "the greatest runners of their generation".