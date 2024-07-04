Who will win? Sir John Curtice makes his final prediction

John Curtice
·2 min read
Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer

A forest of final estimates is anticipated in the final 24 hours of the campaign. But unless they indicate that there has been a dramatic last-minute turnaround, it looks as though Sir Keir Starmer will become Prime Minister on Friday. What remains uncertain is just how badly things might turn out for the Conservatives.

The first uncertainty are the don’t knows. The polls are still reporting that on average those who voted Conservative in 2019 are twice as likely as those who voted Labour to say that they do not know how they will vote on Thursday. This is, in truth, one of the many symptoms of the wave of unpopularity from which the party has struggled to escape ever since Liz Truss left Downing St in October 2022. Many undecideds are as unhappy with the Conservatives as those who say they are going to vote differently this time around – they just are not sure what to do as a result.

Still, if any group of voters is going to drift back to the Conservatives in the final hours the undecideds are probably the most likely to do so. But even if all of them eventually vote for the party they backed in 2019, there are not enough of them to do more than put a three or four point dent in Labour’s lead.

The second uncertainty is how the electoral system will reward whatever share of the vote the Conservatives eventually acquire. A key message of the numerous MRP megapolls that have sprouted up during this election campaign has been that support for the party is falling more heavily in constituencies that the party is trying to defend.

In part this is arithmetically inevitable – the polls suggest the party’s vote could fall by 25 points across the country as a whole, but there are over 100 constituencies where the party did not win as much as 25 per cent last time.

At the same time, however, Reform are most likely to damage the Conservatives’ prospects in Tory-held seats. Reform’s predecessor party, the Brexit Party, did not stand in Conservative-held seats last time, and so whatever they win this time in these seats – primarily at the expense of the Conservatives – will be an increase on zero.

However the polls do not agree on just how strong this pattern will prove to be. Mr Sunak has to hope that it proves not so strong after all.

John Curtice is Professor of Politics, University of Strathclyde, and Senior Fellow, National Centre for Social Research and ‘The UK in a Changing Europe’. He is also co-host of the Trendy podcast.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • New Poll Finds 1 Democrat Absolutely Trouncing Trump

    Just one problem: This person doesn't seem interested in running, should the opportunity arise.

  • Trump Caught on Video Claiming ‘Broken-Down’ Biden Has Quit: ‘It’s Kamala’

    Donald Trump delivered a brutal assessment of Joe Biden’s performance against him in last week’s presidential debate, calling the president a “broken-down pile of crap” teetering on the verge of “quitting the race” in a video provided by a source to The Daily Beast.“He just quit, you know—he’s quitting the race,” Trump says, sitting in a golf cart. “I got him out of the—and that means we have Kamala.”Later in the clip, he fawns over Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him “a fierce man, very t

  • Tyranny Expert Sums Up A Donald Trump Win With 2 Ominous Words

    Timothy Snyder succinctly predicted what will happen “unless Trump loses.”

  • Obama Privately Goes Shaky After Offering to Prop Up Biden

    Former President Barack Obama has reportedly told allies that Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance has made his bid to win back the White House even tougher than it had been previously.The Washington Post reports that Obama gave a harsher private assessment of Biden’s chances of re-election following the debate despite publicly trying to ease concerns by tweeting that “bad debates happen.”The outlet reported that Obama “spoke directly with Biden by phone after last Thursday’s debate to offe

  • The Supreme Court just did Biden a huge favor by giving Trump immunity

    Clearly President Biden had a bad debate night. But the Supreme Court gave him a possible way out.

  • FACT FOCUS: Trump wasn’t exonerated by the presidential immunity ruling, even though he says he was

    Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday misrepresented in a social media post what the U.S. Supreme Court’s Monday ruling on presidential immunity means for his civil and criminal cases.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre, NBC's Kelly O'Donnell pause conference to call out journalist's 'inappropriate' Joe Biden joke

    "That's inappropriate," O'Donnell said during the press conference, pointing behind her to an off-camera colleague.

  • Stormy Daniels Notes if Trump Could Prove She Lied, ‘He’d Have Whipped His Junk Out a Long Time Ago’ | Video

    The former adult actress talks to Rachel Maddow about her testimony in Trump's business fraud trial The post Stormy Daniels Notes if Trump Could Prove She Lied, ‘He’d Have Whipped His Junk Out a Long Time Ago’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • As calls grow for Biden to drop out, new poll shows Michelle Obama would beat Trump

    Former First Lady Michelle Obama would beat former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical match up, according to a new poll.

  • Le Pen Rivals Land Blow in Bid to Keep Far Right From Power

    (Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist group and a left-wing alliance strategically pulled hundreds of candidates from the second round of France’s legislative election to reduce the chance of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally getting an absolute majority.Most Read from BloombergBiden Struggles to Contain Mounting Pressure to Drop Out of RaceHouse Democrats Consider Demanding Biden Withdraw From RaceChina Can End Russia’s War in Ukraine With One Phone Call, Finland SaysUS All

  • House Democrat is proposing a constitutional amendment to reverse Supreme Court's immunity decision

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A leading House Democrat is preparing a constitutional amendment in response to the Supreme Court's landmark immunity ruling, seeking to reverse the decision “and ensure that no president is above the law.”

  • Biden says he 'nearly fell asleep' during debate after world travel

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday acknowledged his performance during last Thursday's presidential debate wasn't his best, but blamed it on jet lag after two overseas trips earlier in June. Biden has faced mounting questions about his 2024 reelection bid after last week's shaky debate performance, with one House of Representatives fellow Democrat on Tuesday publicly calling on him to withdraw from the race. Speaking at a campaign event in McLean, Virginia, on Tuesday evening, Biden admitted the debate against former President Donald Trump, his Republican rival, did not go well.

  • Kamala Harris Closes In on Donald Trump in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup, Beating Joe Biden's Numbers: CNN Poll

    A new poll conducted by CNN shows the Democratic Party could have a better shot at the 2024 presidential election if there were another option besides Biden

  • Georgia election workers who won $148M judgment against Giuliani want his bankruptcy case thrown out

    Rudy Giuliani's creditors, including two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against him, are opposing his attempt to convert his bankruptcy into a liquidation, saying they'll likely ask that the case be thrown out instead because of what they call his flouting of bankruptcy laws.

  • Dr. Fauci Attacks RFK Jr.'s Stance On Vaccines With 1 Searing Comment

    Speaking about Kennedy's thought process, Fauci told David Axelrod, “I don’t know what’s going on in his head. But it’s not good."

  • TV Host Backtracks After Saying Biden Should Have Trump ‘Murdered’

    A BBC presenter sparked outrage after tweeting that President Joe Biden should have Donald Trump “murdered” following the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.“If I was Biden I’d hurry up and have Trump murdered on the basis that he is a threat to America’s security,” Radio 4 host David Aaronovitch, 69, wrote on X.The tweet was in response to the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling on Monday that stated Trump has immunity for “official acts” he made during his time in office.Read more at The Dail

  • Black farmers' association calls for Tractor Supply CEO's resignation after company cuts DEI efforts

    The National Black Farmers Association called on Tractor Supply's president and CEO Tuesday to step down after the rural retailer announced that it would drop most of its corporate diversity and climate advocacy efforts. The resignation demand emerged as Tractor Supply, which sells products ranging from farming equipment to pet supplies, faces a deepening backlash over its decision, which itself came after conservative activists spoke out against the company's work to be more socially inclusive and to curb climate change. In a public announcement last week, the company said it would eliminate all of its diversity, equity and inclusion roles, end sponsorships of “nonbusiness activities” like Pride festivals, and withdraw its goals for reducing carbon emissions.

  • P.E.I. minister unbending on immigration policy as some foreign workers leave

    CHARLOTTETOWN — For Rupinder Pal Singh, who has been a leading voice in protests against changes to Prince Edward Island's immigration rules, going back to India is "not an option."

  • Philippine senator makes Tiktok claim about China missile plans

    A prominent Philippine senator has created a stir by saying on social media she has knowledge of a Chinese plan to target her country with hypersonic missiles, though the national security council said it was unaware of any such security threat. Senator Imee Marcos, the sister of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and head of the senate foreign relations committee, made her claim in a short video that has so far had over 900,000 views on Tiktok and over 100,000 on Facebook. China's defence and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the video, which Imee Marcos posted on Tuesday as the Philippines and China held talks on their South China Sea territorial dispute.

  • Marianne Williamson Throws Her Hat Back In The Ring After Biden Debate Disaster

    The self-help author says she’s officially reentering the race following President Joe Biden’s debate performance.