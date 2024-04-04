'It's a win-win for everybody': Poirier on Main Street housing project

Would it be fairer to say good things come to those who wait, or those who work hard and earn it? Perhaps the answer is both.

Last week, the city officially announced their plan to extend Main Street through the former mill property, all the way to 9th St N almost exactly two years after they first decided to pursue the project, says Mayor Andrew Poirier.

Construction on the $1.6 million project is scheduled to begin soon and finish this fall. Building the road is a strategic decision for the city as it will allow for residential developments to be built along the road on the site of the city's former industrial heart.

“There's multiple reasons why the road is important there,” said Poirier. “Obviously housing is a huge concern for the community because we are lacking housing by several thousand units.”

Not one, but two lots of the property in question will be used for housing, and the city anticipates that five apartment blocks will be built across both lots, totalling about 172 apartment units. The apartments will be built by two different developers, Poirier explained.

The land is currently owned by Winnipeg real estate developer, Marcel Chartier, and although the City of Kenora has invested $1.6 million into the project, construction will be undertaken by him.

“The road has to meet certain standards that the city imposes on it,” said Porier. “So there'll be a lot of contact with city staff as they're going through and building it.”

The engineering of the road was done by the city’s engineering department and LBE Group Inc., a local engineering firm, and the road and infrastructure itself will be built by KENON Builders Inc, whose building backs onto lot 6.

To ensure development stays on track, the city will only pay out the developers in increments as they meet certain housing targets, said Poirier. “It's not all money that's given up front. I know there's been a lot of questions about that — It'll happen over time when certain benchmarks are met along the way,” he said. “It's all spelled out in agreement.”

According to Poirier, the developers are working with a 2027 deadline. “If we could have stuff begin to be constructed sooner than later, that would even be better,” he said. “But again, that's strictly up to the developer, and as they meet those timelines and benchmarks then they'll be able to receive more funding up to $1.6 million.”

It’ll also be up to the developers to decide if they want to allocate a portion of the units for affordable or senior housing, for example, said Poirier. “We weren't really looking at whether it was seniors or someone else,” he said. “We need housing units for everybody.”

In the future, the road extension will lead to more than just new housing developments.

“I know there's other developments that are going to happen as a result of just the time going by and the other parcels of property that have been sold,” said Poirier. One of the other future developments coming to the property is a new building for the Grand Council of Treaty 3, who have already held a sod turning event on the land. “It’s not a small project,” said Poirier.

The City of Kenora will officially acquire the road and any related infrastructure after a two-year maintenance period once construction is complete.

“At the end of the day, when all this is done, it's a win-win for everybody,” said Porier. It took a bit of time to make it official, spanning from one council term to the next, “but sometimes these things happen this way,” he said.

“I'm looking at the future — I'm looking down the road at what this is going to mean for the community.”

