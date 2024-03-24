UPDATE: Wind advisory issued for North Texas for Sunday, according to the NWS

On Saturday at 3:30 p.m. an updated wind advisory was issued by the NWS Fort Worth TX valid for Sunday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The advisory is for Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Young, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Somervell, Johnson, Ellis, Comanche, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque and Hill counties.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected expected for areas of North Texas near and west of the I-35 corridor from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

"Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles," comments the NWS. "A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds."

This advisory is in effect until Sunday at 7 p.m.

Source: The National Weather Service