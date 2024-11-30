What is Wind Chill?

Latest Stories
- CBC
Hiker who survived 50 days in northeast B.C. woods released from hospital
The 20-year-old man who survived 50 days in the woods of northeastern B.C. has been released from hospital, CBC News has learned.Mike Reid, the general manager of the Buffalo Inn in Pink Mountain, B.C., said Sam Benastick and his family stopped in to see him on their way home after being discharged from care in Fort Nelson.Benastick's parents and brother stayed with Reid for several weeks while searching the nearby Redfern-Keily Provincial Park, where Benastick was last seen before being reporte
- The Weather Network
Intense snow squalls begin in Ontario, up to a metre possible for some
The first major snow squall event of the season is shaping up across Ontario's snowbelt regions, and while this will be amazing news for ski areas ahead of the holidays, drivers will be tested with dangerous road conditions
- CNN
Images reveal how an orca pod hunts the world’s largest fish
Orcas off the coast of Mexico have devised a cunning strategy to hunt and kill whale sharks, and marine scientists have documented the behavior for the first time.
- The Canadian Press
Winter storm watch issued as snow, heavy rain expected for B.C. coast
VANCOUVER — A winter storm is moving over British Columbia's coast, bringing strong winds, heavy snow and freezing rain as snowfall warnings continue for much of the province's Interior.
- CBC
Minister notes 'concerning' reports about pulp and paper giant's behaviour, vows to monitor situation
The Canadian government will monitor Canada's largest pulp and paper company to ensure it respects the promises it made the federal government as the company's owner takes over his family's controversial Indonesian-Chinese pulp and paper conglomerate, Natural Resource Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told a parliamentary committee Wednesday.Responding to a series of questions from New Democrat MP Charlie Angus, Wilkinson said Paper Excellence, which recently rebranded to Domtar, made commitments to t
- CBC
Recycling is failing as a way to reduce plastic. Here's why
Recycling plastic isn't working.The figure most often cited is that only nine per cent of the world's plastic has ever been recycled. That statistic is taken from a 2017 study looking at how much plastic the world has thrown out from 1950 to 2015. It's a lot: 6.3 billion tonnes, or the weight of nearly 54,000 CN Towers. The 91 per cent of plastic that isn't recycled is mostly landfilled, burned and/or unaccounted for in the environment — a demoralizing statistic for people who diligently put the
- Yahoo Finance Canada
Trump tariffs could raise Canadian gas prices by 9 to 20 cents per litre: Expert
Gas prices climbed 1.8 cents to $1.547 per litre of regular fuel on average across Canada over the past seven days.
- The Weather Network - Video
Dangerous travel in Ontario as snow squalls target the region
Some regions in Ontario can be looking at snowfall totals as high as 100 cm before the weekend is over. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
- The Weather Network
Why this winter's snow could weigh more than a trillion tonnes
How much snow falls on all of Canada? Get ready. These numbers are about to become astronomical.
- BBC
Colombian navy intercepts narco-subs taking new route to Australia
A semi-submersible packed full of cocaine is the latest of a number to be seized in the Pacific Ocean.
- The Weather Network
Three big snow events close out November across Canada
An active and cold pattern has settled in from coast-to-coast across Canada. Many Canadians will see big snow events through these final days of November, ending the month with a bang
- Global News
‘Can’t have plan for economic growth if you’re not fighting climate change’: Trudeau
During an armchair discussion at the Sustainable Finance Forum on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doubled down on his government’s mission to fight climate change by putting a monetary value on greenhouse gas emissions. “You can’t have a plan for economic growth and opportunity if you’re not fighting climate change and taking care of the environment at the same time,” he said.
- The Weather Network
- The Weather Network - Video
Tricky travel conditions as multi-day squall event continues for southern Ontario
The snowbelt regions could be picking up 50-100 cm of snow by Monday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- The Canadian Press
Joshua trees are in peril. California has a plan to save them
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has released a new plan to protect the state's iconic Joshua trees, which are imperiled by wildfires, human development and climate change.
- Tacoma News Tribune
‘Hey! Where did my house go?’ Bird boxes moved while residents are 6,000 miles away
You might have seen or heard this purple fellow around Tacoma.
- The Weather Network - Video
N.B. snowstorm knocks out power to thousands; slushy cleanup begins
The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman was in Moncton, NB as a wet snowstorm made its mark.
- The Weather Network
Could Toronto finally see snow fall this weekend?
Toronto has been in a snow drought this fall, but there is a chance that snow squalls could end the drought
- CBC
Vancouver councillors vote to keep ban on natural gas heating for new homes in city
Vancouver city council voted Wednesday against allowing new homes to be heated by natural gas. The proposed bylaw changes, which were supported by Mayor Ken Sim, would have reversed current climate-friendly practices and drew criticism from many, with more than 140 people registered to speak at council this week.Dozens also protested in front of city hall ahead of the vote, drumming, chanting and singing in opposition to the proposal.In the end, the motion was defeated in a 5-5 vote. A motion ne
- CBC
Someone is butchering young trees along some of P.E.I.'s beloved trails
Someone is cutting the limbs and tops off dozens of small coniferous trees along walking trails in Prince Edward Island. Volunteers maintaining trails in Bonshaw, Strathgartney, Dunk River and Winter River have noticed small pine, spruce and fir trees with middle limbs or tops either cut or torn off. That's a concern for Island Trails, the non-profit group that works to promote, develop, and maintain P.E.I.'s network of hiking paths."It's very troubling, because it doesn't seem to make any sense