Wind chills to fall below zero Wednesday

California wildfires: Quebec's 'Super Scooper' planes, pilots draw praise as Canada steps up despite Trump's threats
These Canadian CL-415 aircrafts, also known as amphibious water bombers, have been on the front lines fighting the wildfires blazing through California
Medical Professionals, Share The Everyday Habits That Many People Think Are "Harmless" But Are Actually Silent Killers
"People don't understand the consequences."
My Family Was Nearly Killed In A Random Violent Attack. This Unexpectedly Saved My Life.
"I was in the middle of a conversation when everything took a sudden turn. I heard yelling and screaming outside. I rushed toward the front door, and my heart plummeted when I saw my father sitting on the steps. Blood was rushing down his face from an open wound on his forehead."
Gavin Newsom Hits Back at Elon Musk With Clip of Firefighters Exposing His ‘Lies’
Gavin Newsom has taken to X to share what he believes is a gotcha clip of Elon Musk being “exposed” for lying about the California wildfires. The MAGA billionaire, along with Donald Trump, has been a vocal critic of the governor’s response to the crisis. Trump even dubbed him “Gavin Newscum,” before Musk described him as a “subtard.” Newsom had sensibly refused to get drawn into the war of words, saying he “respect[s] the office” of the incoming president. But, taking to X on Sunday evening, he
Parts of Ontario expected to see up to 40 cm of snow, Environment Canada warns
Environment Canada says parts of Ontario are expected to be hit by heavy, blowing snow today and Wednesday, and some areas could see up to 40 centimetres.
Report finds 'rabbit fever,' which can be spread by lawn mowing, on the rise
Symptoms are typically flu-like, including fever, headaches, and lethargy.
Where are mandatory evacuation orders for California wildfires? See maps
Areas of Los Angeles County in Southern California are under mandatory evacuation orders following multiple fires that have started.
Video shows early hours of Palisades Fire as residents point to possible cause
Authorities still haven’t determined an official cause for any of the fires that have devastated the Los Angeles area, but residents are pointing to remnants of a New Year's Day fire as a possible cause of the Palisades Fire.
Wildfire ‘Expert’ Trump Gives Grim Prediction of Death Toll
Donald Trump, a self-proclaimed “all-time expert” on wildfire prevention, grimly predicted Monday that in the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires, “many more” bodies will be found. On Newsmax, the president-elect reacted to the series of fires that have wreaked havoc on the L.A. area since last week, saying he believed the fires were more destructive than if a nuclear weapon had been detonated. “We’re going to do things with Los Angeles,” Trump told anchor Rob Schmitt over the phone. “You kno
Quebec water bomber pilot describes turbulent missions over Los Angeles area wildfires
Pascal Duclos, the head pilot of Quebec's aerial service, says crews are getting tired after days of dumping water on California wildfires in high winds over mountainous terrains.
Community remembers 13-year-old who died of rare disorder
A North York neighbourhood came together to remember 13-year-old Tyler Cohen-Wallace, who lost his battle with a rare disorder after years of care at Sick Kids Hospital in November. Now, his family and friends are honouring his memory. Tyler Cheese has the story.
Difficult travel days as more lake-effect snow targets Ontario, risk of 30+ cm
Locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 30 to 40+ cm kick off the work week in Ontario. Snow squall warnings are in effect
L.A. firefighting deployment demonstrates Canadian sovereignty, close ties: Sajjan
Canadian crews are being put to use in the battle against wildfires that are devastating parts of Los Angeles, in a deployment that demonstrates Canadian expertise and sovereignty, Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan said.
Factbox-Trump's likely first moves on US energy policy
Here are some of the energy-related executive orders Trump could announce during his first days in office, as he seeks to follow through on that promise. Trump could order the U.S. to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement, an international pact to fight climate change and limit the rise in global temperatures by slashing fossil fuel-related emissions. Trump withdrew the U.S. during his first term, and transition sources have said he wants to do it again.
With clock ticking, future of Liberals' dental and pharmacare programs uncertain
With a federal election potentially just months away, the future of two of the Liberal government's landmark social programs — dental and pharmacare — is unclear.Two-thirds of the Canadians set to be covered under the new national dental insurance program are still not eligible. The federal government has also yet to sign a single deal with provinces and territories enabling Ottawa to pay for contraceptive and diabetes medications."Nothing is guaranteed. We're in a volatile circumstance," federa
Hundreds of employees at Brown-Forman will be laid off with closure of its cooperage
LA fires live updates: How the Palisades Village managed to survive the firestorm
At least 24 people have died and more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for as multiple wildfires, fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds, rage across the Los Angeles area. Thousands of firefighters are battling wildfires across 45 square miles of densely populated Los Angeles County. Dangerously high winds that could fuel wildfires are impacting the Los Angeles area Tuesday and Wednesday.
Automakers push back on electric vehicle sales mandates as federal incentives halted
TORONTO — Automakers in Canada are calling for the end of electric vehicle sales mandates because of the sudden pause of federal EV incentives and what they say is the slow build-out of charging infrastructure.
An 82-year-old personal trainer explains how lifting weights helped him relieve arthritis and joint pain
A man in his 80s started working as a personal trainer after lifting weights helped him relieve joint pain and arthritis so he could stay active.
Wildfires latest: An additional 84,000 people could be ordered to evacuate, officials warn
Firefighters around Los Angeles were preparing on Tuesday to attack flare-ups or new blazes. The National Weather Service issued a rare warning that dry winds combined with severely dry conditions created a “ particularly dangerous situation," indicating that any new fire could explode in size. The warning comes a week after two massive infernos destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 25 people.