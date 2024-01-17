Wind chills near 0 this morning, teens this afternoon in south-central Pennsylvania
Much of January to this point has been defined by record-breaking, dangerous cold in a good portion of Canada, but that is about to change, thanks to a more typical El Niño winter returning.
The rare, shaggy animal was photographed in the Himalayan mountains.
While the dangerous cold will finally loosen its grip on Alberta this week, the milder air moving in will bring in snow with it as a system sneaks in. Some areas could see up to 35 cm of snow, so expect dangerous travel in the hardest-hit regions Wednesday
Snowfall warnings are in place for more than two dozen regions in British Columbia, with up to 20 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate in some places Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. After a week of record-setting cold temperatures due to Arctic air blowing across the province, Environment Canada says a Pacific low-pressure system is now about to replace that, bringing with it widespread snow.Around two-thirds of the province are covered by a snowfall warning, which says 10-20 centime
As Ontario gets blasted with a burst of snow, and intense lake-effect bands The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest update.
REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland’s president said the country is battling “tremendous forces of nature” after molten lava from a volcano in the island’s southwest consumed several houses in the evacuated town of Grindavik. Scientists said Monday that the eruption appeared to be dying down, but it was too soon to declare the danger over. Iceland's Meteorological Office said “it is difficult to estimate how long this eruption will last.” President Gudni Th. Johannesson said in a televised address
CHIBOUGAMAU, Que. — A Quebec man who posted conspiracy theories online that forest fires were being deliberately set by the government has pleaded guilty to starting a series of fires himself that forced hundreds of people from their homes. Brian Paré, 38, pleaded guilty Monday to 13 counts of arson and one count of arson with disregard for human life at the courthouse in Chibougamau, Que. Prosecutor Marie-Philippe Charron told the court that two of the 14 fires set by Paré forced the evacuation
Dangerous travel will continue to be the story south, north and east of the GTA
The new babies are some of “the most endangered primates on the planet,” Brevard Zoo said.
“Bob, be nice, he’s going to help you,” people on shore shout to the panicked dog.
A B.C. woman is facing $3,500 in fines for leaving out food in Vancouver's Stanley Park that could have attracted coyotes.Kemthong Clasby, 78, and Terence Lee Clasby, 75, were arrested by conservation officers in September 2021, a day after the park fully reopened to the public following a two-week nighttime closure to cull aggressive coyotes.The B.C. Prosecution Service laid charges in October of that year under sections of the B.C. Wildlife Act related to leaving or placing attractants for dan
A lava flow poured into the Icelandic fishing town of Grindavik, destroying several homes and damaging others. Officials say efforts to redirect the lava around the town were working until a new fissure opened up.
A major winter storm is targeting B.C’s South Coast with 5-15+ cm of snow. However, a boom-and-bust storm scenario is currently at play, but both are highly disruptive by Wednesday morning.
The winter started with talk of El Niño bringing in milder weather than a typical Canadian weather, but now the country is seeing extremely cold temperatures with Albertans even dealing with electric grid alerts. Our Sean Previl explains why we're seeing such dramatic fluctuations and when we can expect a return to more normal or even warmer temperatures.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In the end, Mother Nature was no match for Bills Mafia. With the remnants of a lake-effect snowstorm moving north on Monday, the Bills' hearty fanbase took over, helping dig out Highmark Stadium while finding new ways to tailgate before Buffalo hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a weather-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game. “Nothing was going to stop us,” said Ryan Stang, who organizes a tailgate event for each home game at a bar near the stadium. “It doesn’t matter if i
As a multi-day snow squall event continues in Ontario, some areas will face more dangerous driving conditions. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Parts of British Columbia are being told to prepare for snow as a polar cold snap pushed east through the Prairies and into Ontario on Monday. Environment and Climate Change Canada said moisture from a Pacific system will bring precipitation beginning late Tuesday to central and southern B.C., and the potential for snow or icy rain during this time "could pose a hazard to travel and outdoor activities." Special weather statements are up for the southern part of the province, including Metro Vanc
Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions Wednesday if you will be out on the roads. Heavy snow will continue to make its way across southern Alberta, bringing up to 35 cm for some areas
As a snowstorm targets Alberta through Wednesday, The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
A weather warning for severe cyclonic conditions was in place for Mauritius as Tropical Cyclone Belal swept through on Monday, January 15.The Mauritius Meteorological Services said winds would reach up to 110 km/h (70 mph), and that there would be 8-10-meter sea swells.In nearby Reunion Island, at least one person died.Recorded by local resident Rakibul Alam Rakib, this footage shows flooded streets in Port Louis, with rushing water carrying various objects and submerging cars. Credit: Rakibul Alam Rakib via Storyful