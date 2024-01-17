Wind chills near 0 this morning, teens this afternoon in south-central Pennsylvania

CBC

Snowfall warnings are in place for more than two dozen regions in British Columbia, with up to 20 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate in some places Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. After a week of record-setting cold temperatures due to Arctic air blowing across the province, Environment Canada says a Pacific low-pressure system is now about to replace that, bringing with it widespread snow.Around two-thirds of the province are covered by a snowfall warning, which says 10-20 centime