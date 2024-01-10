Wind farm application in County Antrim refused

A "regionally significant" wind farm application in County Antrim has been issued a notice of opinion to refuse by the Department for Infrastructure.

Renewable energy company RES had planned to build 14 turbines on Unshinagh mountain.

The site is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty within Antrim Coast and Glens.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council had previously expressed concern about the potential impact on tourism.

Northern Ireland has a legally-binding target of generating 80% of electricity consumption from renewable sources by 2030.

A statement said "due cognisance" had been given to "the contribution that renewable energy can make to both the economy and tackling climate change".

But it added that the "economic and environmental benefits" had been outweighed by "the significant harm that would be caused to the landscape" and the "ecological impacts" on protected species".

RES had said the wind farm would be capable of generating enough power to supply 70,000 homes, as well as creating £24.7 million in jobs and investment.

The decision on the notice of opinion to refuse was taken by the department's permanent secretary under powers laid out in the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Act 2022.

It is legislation that allows officials to make certain decisions in the absence of ministers.

The decision may be appealed up to six weeks after being made.