Wind Howls in Eastern Canada During Multi-Day Snowstorm

Weather warnings remained in place for parts of eastern Canada on Thursday, February 15, as a prolonged winter storm battered Newfoundland and Labrador.

Footage taken by Colin Lane shows conditions in St John’s on Thursday morning.

St John’s and its vicinity were warned to expect total snow accumulations up to 60 cm (23.6 inches) by Friday.

Schools and other public services remained closed on Thursday, according to local media. Credit: Colin Lane via Storyful