Wind, rain and snow hit UK as New Year’s Eve events cancelled

Heavy rain and high winds are causing disruption in much of the country with blizzards forecast in Scotland and widespread cancellation of New Year’s Eve events.

Almost every part of the UK is covered by at least one of multiple Met Office weather warnings between Monday and Wednesday.

On New Year’s Eve, an amber rain warning is in force in the Highlands and Moray until 5pm and a yellow warning for snow and rain covers most of Scotland until midnight, which “may bring significant disruption in the build up to new year”.

A landslide and flooding have closed roads and rail lines in the Highlands.

Forecasters said delays to all types of transport are “likely” on New Year’s Eve as strong winds persist and may reach speeds of up to 70mph in parts of England and Northern Ireland.

Parts of central and southern Scotland and northern England are covered by a yellow warning for wind from 7am until 11pm, with a separate wind warning covering Northern Ireland from 6am until 2pm.

A 24-hour yellow warning for rain will come into force across much of Wales and north-west England from 6pm on Tuesday.

A yellow warning for snow is in place until midnight in Orkney and Shetland.

Outdoor Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh have already been cancelled, as have planned public fireworks displays in Blackpool, Newcastle, the Isle of Wight and Ripon, North Yorkshire.

City Hall in London said it is continuing “to monitor the weather forecast closely”.

The Met Office warned “blizzard conditions are possible”, especially in the far northern regions of Sutherland and Caithness.

The organisers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay have issued an apology to international tourists who have travelled to the Scottish capital for the street party and midnight fireworks display, which were both cancelled on Monday due to the forecast and inability to prepare for the events because of the weather.

An Indian tourist who travelled with his wife and four children to Edinburgh for the celebrations told Good Morning Britain they are “very disappointed”.

He added: “We were in London and we came here just for Hogmanay.”

Another visitor described the decision as “heart-breaking”, while his travel companion added: “It’s super disappointing. We are trying to figure out something else to do but we are totally clueless.”

Scottish Culture Secretary Angus Robertson defended the “undoubtedly” correct decision to cancel.

He told Radio 4’s Today programme: “The organisers believe that they took the decision quite early for the reason that they wanted to be able to communicate to people who have been travelling now.

“I would stress whilst it is hugely disappointing that the events as planned in Princes Street, in the old town, over by the castle, the concert by Texas and so on, are not going ahead, there will be lots happening in Edinburgh.

“There will be all kinds of events, the pubs and clubs will be open.

“I’m truly sorry for everybody who has travelled but I think given the extent of the weather forecast – it’s really, really bad in some parts of the country – it’s not the right thing to proceed.”

Elsewhere, the fireworks display in Blackpool has been cancelled because of expected high winds.

An update on the Visit Blackpool website said the rest of the New Year’s Eve family party will still go ahead in the seaside resort, including a projection show on the tower to mark the start of 2025.

Fireworks on Newcastle’s Quayside, Market Square in Ripon and at Sandown Carnival on the Isle of Wight have all been cancelled because of the weather.

Meanwhile in the Highlands, the risk of “severe” flooding has been downgraded by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, however the Met Office continues to warn some communities could be cut off by blizzards.

In the region, flooding closed the A9 at Tomich on Tuesday morning and a landslide closed the A835 between Fortrose and Avoch.

ScotRail said the railway between Dingwall and Inverness is closed due to “heavy” flooding, impacting services on the Far North Line – where there are more than a dozen floods and a landslip – and the Kyle of Lochalsh to Inverness route.

The Met Office said: “North and east of (and including) Perthshire, precipitation is likely to fall as snow, especially over high ground, with 10-20cm accumulating above 150-200 metres, with several centimetres accumulating at lower elevations away from windward coasts.

“As milder air pushes in, snow will turn back to rain, and any rapid snow melt will contribute to flooding in places.

“Strong winds may exacerbate impacts, particularly across the areas of Scotland affected by snow. Blizzard conditions are possible, especially over high ground and across much of Sutherland and Caithness.

“Powerline icing is possible where blizzard conditions occur.”

The Forth Road Bridge was open to cars only on Tuesday morning, while the snow gates are closed on the A939 between Tomintoul and Cock Bridge.

CalMac Ferries said several services on the west coast of Scotland had been cancelled with others subject to disruption.

Further south, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said all Tuesday’s sailings between Heysham and Douglas have been cancelled.

The A66 in Cumbria and North Yorkshire was closed in both directions on Tuesday morning to high-sided vehicles.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “It will be a tricky couple of days and a wet and windy spell for many up into the new year.

“We’re encouraging anyone who is planning to travel to keep up to date with the weather forecast and news from their local authorities.”

The new year will be off to a turbulent start with separate weather warnings in place for wind and rain on January 1.

Winds of up to 60mph are forecast across much of England and Wales all day on Wednesday, with gusts of 75mph likely around coastal areas and hills, according to the Met Office.