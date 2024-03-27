wind sculptures in king city
wind art in king city
The “incredibly curious young one investigates everything he finds.”
One of the world's most unlikely friendships between the world's fastest land mammal and world's slowest reptile is capturing the hearts of visitors attending a Florida conservation centre and social media users alike.
OTTAWA — When Sarah Morin hears the phrase "axe the tax," what enters her mind is "freedom." The 41-year-old is a stay-at-home mother of two who has been using a food bank amid cost-of-living pressures. She was among those who packed into a crammed room at a convention centre near Ottawa's airport on Sunday to listen to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speak. His signature cause: The party's long-standing vow to "axe" the Liberal government's consumer carbon price. With the price set to incr
In a newly published report, electricity providers across the country warn a looming shortage of wooden utility poles is threatening the reliability of Canada's electricity grid.That warning comes just as Ottawa invests billions of dollars in expanding transmission and production to meet the demands of a net-zero emissions economy by 2050.The problem stems from a Health Canada decision to ban pentachlorophenol (PENTA), a chemical pesticide used to protect and preserve some utility poles, without
A hydraulic fracturing operation near the community of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta has been shut down after an earthquake last week.The tremor, recorded Friday afternoon 35 kilometres southwest of the town, triggered a shutdown of a nearby drilling site and a review by the Alberta Energy Regulator.According to Natural Resources Canada, the quake was recorded just before 4:30 p.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometres. It registered at a preliminary magnitude of 4.4.There were no reports of injury o
Scientists have found that planting trees in inappropriate locations can do more harm than good to the climate.
A sizable portion of Eastern Canada will be hit with impactful weather in the days ahead, with freezing rain and a prolonged stretch of heavy rainfall for different areas –– elevating the risk of power outages and flooding.
TORONTO — Two animal rights organizations have requested a review of a new Ontario law that expands a licensing regime that allows dogs to track down captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits in massive fenced-in pens. Last year, the province passed legislation that would allow the expansion of licences for so-called "train and trial" areas where hunters can bring their dogs to search for, and chase down, wild animals. The dog sport has seen its numbers dwindle since past Progressive Conservative premi
“Peggy and Molly” were a match made for the internet. But wildlife officials have now separated the dog and the bird, because they say wild animals shouldn’t be pets.
LONDON (AP) — The newest endangered baby gorilla at the London Zoo is more than six weeks old but doesn’t yet have a name. Zookeepers aren’t even sure if it’s a male or female because they haven’t been able to get close enough to examine it. A photo taken Monday by The Associated Press shows why: The gorilla's mother, Effie, has the baby in her loving cuddle. “It’s actually quite tricky to sex a young gorilla without a close-up examination,” said Rebecca Blanchard, a zoo spokesperson. “The infan
The storm parade continues across Eastern Canada, with days of rain and some icy precipitation threatening parts of the region. Brace for localized flooding and power outages
A sizable portion of Eastern Canada will be hit with impactful weather in the days ahead, with far-reaching freezing rain and a prolonged stretch of heavy rainfall for different areas –– elevating the risk of power outages and flooding.
The artistic husband-and-wife duo behind Calilo, the only five-star hotel on Ios, bring us inside their eclectic hilltop home on the pristine Greek island.
SPRAKEBUELL, Germany (AP) — The wind gusting across north German farm country brings much to the village of Sprakebuell: fog and rain from the sea, the occasional migrating stork, the faint smell of manure in the newly fertilized fields. And perhaps best of all, money — from selling the electricity generated by the wind turbines studding the flat green fields stretching out to the North Sea. A slice of the cash goes to the villagers themselves, with the local buy-in making this windy farming enc
The world's governments have agreed they want to triple renewable energy by 2030, a goal laid out at the U.N. climate summit in December. But right now, the post-pandemic global economy is throwing up obstacles that will need to be overcome if the goal is going to be met. Here are the big hurdles to solar, wind and other renewable energy projects: COSTLY CREDIT Central banks in Europe and the U.S. have raised interest rates to combat inflation. That hits renewables harder than it does investment
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back against premiers who are asking him to cancel an upcoming increase to the federal carbon price, saying they have not proposed better ideas to fight climate change. Trudeau says in a letter to premiers today that the last time they discussed the issue in 2022, their governments either didn't propose alternative solutions or couldn't meet federal standards for reducing emissions. The premiers of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick, P
It’s rare to see a mountain lion, let alone be attacked.
Until Katmai National Park’s beloved Fat Bear Week celebration rolls around in October, the bears at the Alaska nature preserve are all shapes and sizes – as seen in video taken by a wildlife photographer in July.Photographer Nathan Luebbe said he captured this video of a skinny bear with salmon on her mind as she strolled just a few feet away from his campsite in Katmai National Park when he was in Alaska to photograph salmon in July 2021.In the video, Luebbe can be heard calmly speaking to the bear, and telling it "we’re all good here.“This was right before the salmon run started, so the bears were all still very skinny from hibernation,” Luebbe told Storyful. “They fatten up a LOT between July and September because there’s nearly infinite food available, but at this time of year, they tend to look quite emaciated. That’s also part of why the bear seems more or less uninterested in me: she knows that it’s time to start eating salmon and she knows I’m not a salmon. Humans are basically scenery to the bears in Katmai National Park (for the most part), about as interesting as a tree.” Credit: @nateinthewild via Storyful
An environmental community group on Tuesday sued Stronghold Digital Mining Inc, claiming the company's bitcoin mine in northeastern Pennsylvania that burns waste coal and old tires for energy is polluting nearby communities with dangerous chemicals. The lawsuit by Save Carbon County filed in state court in Philadelphia, also names Pennsylvania as a defendant. The group said Stronghold has created a public and private nuisance by releasing mercury into waterways and spewing harmful chemicals like sulfur dioxide into the air from an aging power plant it bought to power its energy-thirsty operations.
Just when you thought winter was over, a major snowfall record is on the brink of falling in southern Alberta