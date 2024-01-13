Wind and Snow Hits Southern Michigan as Colder Weather Awaits

Gusty winds caused blowing snow and poor visibility in New Buffalo, Michigan, early on Saturday, January 13.

Footage recorded by Nathan Voytovick shows conditions on New Buffalo Beach.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Northern Indiana forecast up to six inches of snow on Saturday across the region, which includes southern Michigan.

Wind gusts of up to 55 mph were also forecast, the NWS said.

Colder weather was expected to arrive Saturday night and last into Wednesday. Credit: Nathan Voytovick via Storyful