Wind and Strong Swells Lash Barbados as Effects of Beryl Linger

Strong winds and high swells lashed the coast of Bridgetown, Barbados, as Hurricane Beryl, a Category 4 storm, passed through the region on Monday, July 1.

Footage taken and posted to X by Kevin McKenna shows strong winds and waves crashing on Dover Beach outside Sapphire Beach Condominium on Monday.

According to the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA), Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Carriacou Island in Grenada with 150 mph winds. Credit: Kevin McKenna via Storyful