Wind turbine workers balloted for strike action

About 300 workers at a wind turbine factory in Hull are being balloted for strike action in a row over pay, the Unite union has said.

According to Unite, staff at Siemens Gamesa are considering walking out over a pay offer of 4.5% plus incentives, which the union says amounts to a real-terms pay cut.

The ballot will close on 24 July and the union warned a strike would cause "significant disruption" to production.

A Siemens Energy spokesperson said it was "surprised by the timing" of the union's announcement, but added it was confident an agreement would be reached.

Workers at the plant on Alexandra Dock construct 108m (354ft) long wind turbine blades by hand.

The union claims their pay has fallen in real terms since 2018 due to below-inflation increases and a performance-related bonus scheme.

Sharon Graham, Unite's general secretary, said: "Siemens is a colossally profitable company, yet wages at its Hull factory have fallen in real terms year on year.

"The company is using the bonus scheme to suppress wages and the workforce have had enough.

"Unite does not accept attacks on our members’ jobs, pay and conditions," she added. "Siemens’ Hull workers have their union’s total backing."

A Siemens Energy spokesperson said: "We are in ongoing negotiations with Unite and are surprised by the timing of this communication.

"We believe negotiation is the way to resolve any disagreement and are confident we can reach an agreement before any further action is taken."

If strike action does take place, the union said it would cause disrupt the construction of blades for the East Anglia 3 and Moray West offshore windfarms.

