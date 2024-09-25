Wind and Waves Hit Cancun as Helene Swipes Mexico

Wind, rain and large swells lashed Cancun in eastern Mexico as Tropical Storm Helene neared hurricane status on Wednesday, September 25.

Footage taken by Nate Balfour shows conditions at the Westin Resort and Spa Cancun on Wednesday morning.

As of 11 am Wednesday, the storm was about 85 miles north-northeast of Cozumel and packing 80-mph maximum sustained winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Officials predicted Helene would strengthen to a major hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico before landfall in the southeastern US. Credit: Nate Balfour via Storyful