Winding Line Forms in Harrisburg Ahead of Trump-Hannity Town Hall

A long line of people formed in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, September 4, ahead of a scheduled town hall event with Fox News host Sean Hannity and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Footage livestreamed to Facebook shows crowds near the city’s New Holland Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple streets surrounding the venue were closed, similar to when the former president visited the city in July, local media reported.

The taping of the town hall was expected to take place at 5:30 pm Wednesday. Credit: My Mid-Atlantic/Lockedinmagazine via Storyful

