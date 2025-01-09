Winds expected to pick up tonight into Friday morning for LA area
Winds are expected to pick up tonight into Friday morning for LA area
Fire officials are investigating what started multiple wildfires near Los Angeles. The Santa Ana winds are likely driving their rapid growth.
In the catastrophic Palisades fire, one of the city's iconic thoroughfares was severely damaged and large swaths of homes were reduced to smoldering rubble.
The president-elect acknowledged the wildfires by... blaming Gov. Gavin Newsom.
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal, have lost their LA homes.
As tens of thousands flee the blazes, Ben Affleck is sheltering from the Pacific Palisades wildfire with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Wildfires began breaking out in Southern California Tuesday morning as a life-threatening, widespread windstorm that could be one of the most destructive to hit the region in over a decade roars to life and creates extremely dangerous fire weather conditions.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet
“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill and Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis are among those whose homes are at risk as fires continue to break out across Los Angeles, causing more than 30,000 people to flee the Pacific Palisades as well as parts of Malibu and Santa Monica. Hamill posted an update on his Instagram on …
Celebrities are sharing emotional reactions and speaking out about evacuating and losing their homes amid the multiple fires in Los Angeles.
Actor Steve Guttenberg was spotted helping clear a path for Los Angelenos to evacuate from the celebrity haven of Pacific Palisades as a dangerous wildfire, exacerbated by windstorms, forced at least 30,000 people in the area to evacuate. The fast-burning wildfire in Los Angeles broke out on Tuesday morning, as the region faced a “life-threatening” windstorm caused by the notorious Santa Ana winds. The blaze has burned at least 1,262 acres, according to the most recent update from CalFire. As th
"Heartbreaking, devastating, beyond belief. Everything is gone," Shriver posted on X The post Maria Shriver, Chris Pratt and More Celebrities Shook by Los Angeles Fires: ‘All Our Friends Have Lost Everything’ appeared first on TheWrap.
A fast-moving brush fire that erupted Tuesday in Los Angeles threatened homes and sent thousands of residents fleeing, prompting city and state officials to declare a state of emergency. Meanwhile, a second rapidly spreading blaze broke out several hours later, spurring more evacuations, as dangerous winds continued to sweep Southern California late into the evening. The Pacific Palisades fire, which had grown to nearly 3,000 acres by 6:30 p.m. local time, was first reported before 11 a.m. and quickly prompted thousands of evacuations across the region and into Malibu.
Red Flag Warnings remain in effect through Friday evening for much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, the National Weather Service said.
