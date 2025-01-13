Winds poised to intensify, complicating LA wildfire battle: Live updates

LOS ANGELES − Winds were gaining strength Monday in Malibu, howling through fire-blackened trees and picking up plumes of ash and smoke from areas already burned, further tangling efforts to tamp down the explosion of fires across Southern California that have killed at least 24 people and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses.

The winds could threaten the incremental progress firefighters made over the weekend with mulitple fires. The high winds that had eased somewhat Sunday, allowing firefighters and rescue crews to begin gaining some control, were forecast to return Monday with coastal winds reaching 40-50 mph.

"Conditions are expected to worsen for these locations by Tuesday morning as wind gusts near 70 mph will be possible," National Weather Service Meteorologist Walter Otto said in a Monday weather update. Otto, citing the winds combined with low relative humidities and lack of recent rainfall, said a Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning had been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles Counties from Monday night through Wednesday morning.

"These locations will be under a high risk for large fires with potential for very rapid spreading of any fires that may develop," Otto warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pacific Palisades Fire − the most destructive in the history of Los Angeles − was only 13% contained, had scorched 36 square miles and had transformed the community into ash.

The UCLA campus in the Westwood neighborhood is operating under emergency status because of the "immense challenges" wrought by the nearby fires, the school said on its website. Classes for more than 45,000 students will be remote through Friday.

Of six fires that have been sparked since last Tuesday, two others besides Palisades are still active: The Eaton Fire near Pasadena, which is 27% contained, and the Hurst Fire near Sylmar, which is 89% contained.

Get weather and fire alerts via text: Sign up to get current wildfire updates

Developments:

∎ Cal Fire said 40,300 acres have burned in California since the multiple blazes ignited, and over 12,000 homes, businesses and other structures have been destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

∎ Over 153,000 residents were under evacuation orders, and another 166,000 were warned they may have to leave their homes.

∎ Active duty military personnel are ready to support the firefighting effort, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said.

Was that a fire tornado? What was the swirling vortex amid the flames in Pacific Palisades?

Arizona firefighters answer the call

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management sent 100 people to Southern California to combat wildfires, according to spokesperson Tiffany Davila. Two groups were deployed in Altadena and another two were positioned in the Cleveland and San Bernardino national forests, Davila said.

Arizona firefighters were among those monitoring a neighborhood in Altadena, a community north of Pasadena.

“We're really trying to button up the area as best as possible before anything else, before that wind comes in,” Capt. Shaun Jones of Central Arizona Fire and Medical said. Read more.

ADVERTISEMENT

− Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic

Damage assessments underway from Eaton Fire

Increased containment, search and rescue efforts, infrastructure assessments, hazardous material response and damage assessment missions were underway in communities along the southern edge of the Eaton Fire, Cal Fire said in an update Monday. The fire, blamed for at least 16 deaths, has damaged or destroyed more than 1,600 homes, businesses and other structures, the agency said.

"These missions are unprecedented in size and scale and are critical for mitigating existing hazards, confirming missing persons reports and obtaining accurate number of structures loss," the agency said in a statement. It added that stronger winds "will contribute to increased fire activity."

A damaged children's toy sits on the lawn of a home destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California.

World Central Kitchen providing meals

World Central Kitchen has joined the growing effort to provide food to firefighters battling the blazes and residents who have lost their homes, have no power or otherwise are struggling amid the tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"WCK will have free meals available in California for first responders and community members impacted by the Southern California wildfires," the disaster relief organization said in a social media post late Sunday that included a list of several distribution sites. "Share with anyone in the area in need of support."

WCK said it had mobilized teams across the region to provide immediate relief with sandwiches and water and that 'several WCK Chef Corps members are on standby, ready to provide comforting meals."

WCK was founded in 2010 by acclaimed chef José Andrés, who still leads the organization.

An equalizer: From unhoused folks to beachfront Malibu homeowners, wildfires hit all of LA society

As embers cool, a desire to rebuild

The weather on the morning of Jan. 7 felt different to Neal Flesner. He had lived in Los Angeles for some 25 years and had never before experienced such intense, dust-filled winds. By the time Flesner left the gym in Venice Beach around 11 a.m. local time, he could already see smoke and flames filling the hills near his Pacific Palisades, California, home.

In the Alphabet Streets area of the Palisades where he and his wife lived, Flesner said there was always a feeling that they were far enough away from rural areas with the dry brush. That they were safe from the fires. But Flesner returned home to find the entire Alphabet Streets neighborhood reduced to rubble.

"I want to be part of the effort to just not rebuild the homes, but rebuild the community, rebuild the culture, rebuild the life that we all shared and loved there," Flesner said. Read more here.

− Karissa Waddick and Sandy Hooper

'Happy place' reduced to rubble: Pacific Palisades residents confront utter destruction

How many people have died in the LA wildfires?

At least 24 people have died between the Eaton and Palisades fires, the Los Angeles County medical examiner said. The Palisades Fire had at least eight deaths, according to medical examiner records, and 16 people have died in the Eaton Fire.

On Sunday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom told NBC's "Meet the Press" that "there's likely to be a lot more" fatalities in the wildfires devastating the Los Angeles area.

LA wildfire victms: These are the people who lost their lives

At least 16 people have been reported missing in the LA fires

At least 16 people have been reported missing as Los Angeles fire officials continue their search and rescue operations in areas devastated by the wildfires.

The tally includes 12 people in the Eaton fire and four in the Palisades fire, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LA fires live updates: Santa Ana winds to complicate wildfire battle