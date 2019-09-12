Windsor athlete taking on UFC for a second time

The first time Windsor's Kyle Prepolec entered the octagon, it didn't go his way.

This Saturday, he'll have a chance for redemption in Vancouver when he fights Austin Hubbard in the 155-pound lightweight division. Prepolec said he's more prepared this time around.

He accepted his first fight on about one week's notice. But this time, he's been training with a full camp, waiting for the next call.

"It feels more real, still surreal about everything." Prepolec said. "It still feels really like I won the lottery, so I just got to do my best here."

There's still some stress and anxiety heading into his second UFC bout. He knows his opponent is training just as hard as he is, so he's making sure he's ready this time.

"More preparation. Better time management. Better reactions," said Prepolec. "Just to be more complete and more more knowledgeable."

As a long time fan, Prepolec said he's chasing his dream. For him, the excitement and thrill of the competition drew him to fighting in the UFC.

"Just what you get to endure and really test yourself and test yourself as a person when you're in that situation," he said.

Prepolec (12-6) takes on Austin Hubbard (10-3) in the first fight of UFC Fight Night 158 this Saturday in Vancouver at 5 p.m.