Windsor cyclists take a ride for Bike to Work Day

It was a beautiful sunny morning for the area's cycling commuters for this year's Bike to Work Day.

Riders took off from various parts of the city and met up to ride into the downtown core.

Dozens of cyclists wearing bright blue shirts rode down to Windsor's waterfront where breakfast was served at the Bistro on the River.

CBC's Windsor Morning broadcast live from the waterfront for the annual event.

Lori Newton, executive director of Bike Windsor Essex said it was a great turnout for the 10th year of the annual event.

"Social justice on our streets means that we don't prioritize cars only," she said. "If we look at everyone as a human being who needs to get to where they need to go, whether it's by foot, by bicycle, by skateboard or by vehicle, if we can prioritize those people and remember that they're there, we need to have a vision for crashes, collisions, injuries, and even deaths on our streets."

With every celebration, one cyclist is crowned commuter of the year. This year it was Dana Woltz who started riding for his health.

"For me, it was rehabbing after knee problems — hockey injuries. Ended up having a lot of knee surgeries. Had both knees replaces nine or 10 years ago now," he said.

"If I don't ride every day, I feel a big difference. I try to ride pretty much every day to work."

Woltz rides about 32 kilometres 300 days a year. He said he only stops biking if there's snow and ice.

It was a hot one for riders, and Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for all of southwestern Ontario.

Meteorologist Weiqing Zhang said Windsor will get close to its record high for May 28, which is 33.9 C.

"The hot and humid air will move into southwest Ontario ... it's the first event of the season," she said.

The humidex will be pushing close to 40 C Monday afternoon.