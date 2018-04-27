Robots, safety goggles and the Governor General: Amazon Warriors compete at world robotics championships

An all-female robotics team based in LaSalle, Ont., is competing at their first world championships in Detroit this weekend.

The For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) robotics competition has thousands of people watching six pits where teams battle each other using robots to complete tasks.

"It's loud, it's really exciting — but once the match starts you get really focused and everything gets tuned out," said Mackenzie Sulyak, a member of the Build-A-Dream Amazon Warriors.

That focus has the team sitting in 14th place as the event heads in to the final playoff round this weekend.

Meeting the Governor General

It's also kept them rolling along even as a highly accomplished former FIRST robotics board member sat in the front row during their final match: Governor General Julie Payette.

"We were just so awestruck and amazed that we got to meet the Governor General," said Jenna Reaume.

Payette cheered the team on while they had to troubleshoot a problem with their robot Artemis, who was ready to roll again in their final match of the day.

"Coming to see us out of all of these teams? It was very nerve-racking," said Simona Touma between matches.

​Experience of a lifetime

Cherie Sulyak said it's been "absolutely surreal" watching her daughter's team compete at one of the world's largest robotics competitions.

"We never in our wildest dreams imagined we'd be here — let alone doing this well," said Sulyak.

"It was really fun to see the Governor General here and the girls were so anxious to meet her."

She said it gave them a chance to chat about their shared goal to inspire young women to consider careers in the science, technology, engineering and math fields.

"They're look at getting other girls into the STEM fields and they just want to share that success with other girls," she said.





Community support

The team is one of three regional robotics squads at the tournament in Detroit this weekend and said they're really feeling the support back home.

"We just want to say thank you for everyone's support and for allowing us to do what we want to do: inspire people and help change the world," said Reaume.

Part of their inspiration came from Payette, who was once a board member for FIRST Quebec.

"I just wanted to be able to tell her about our team and her being such a strong female has an impact on us as well and knowing that she wanted to talk to us directly? That's really encouraging and inspirational," said Madison Vickery, a Grade 10 student on the team.

She said they've already accomplished their goal of getting to the world championships and hopes their success continues during the tournament.