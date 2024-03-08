Windsor firefighter remains in hospital after injury at Glengarry fire

There was a fire at Wheelton Manor on Glengarry Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Chris Ensing/CBC - image credit)

A Windsor firefighter is still in hospital after being injured on the job earlier this month.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services confirmed a firefighter was injured while on the job at the Wheelton Manor apartment fire on Glengarry Avenue on Feb. 8.

A spokesperson for the labour ministry said the agency is investigating, and an order related to the issue has been given to the fire department.

According to the ministry, the firefighter was injured while using equipment but they cannot provide further details because of the ongoing investigation.

CBC has reached out to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services for comment.