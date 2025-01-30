Windsor firefighters battling fourplex blaze on Cameron Avenue

Windsor firefighters battled a fully-involved fire at a fourplex on Cameron Avenue Wednesday evening.

Angelo Gertsakis, the fire service's assistant chief, said the building is abandoned and no one was living at the home. As a result, firefighters are tackling the blaze defensively.

Gertsakis said the fire spread to the neighboring home, and one family is accounted for but displaced.

The attic of that home is fully engulfed, he said.

At least five fire engines were on scene around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, as well as Windsor police and EMS. Gertsakis said 36 firefighters were on hand.