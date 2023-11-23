Windsor humane society offers 'Black Friday' deal on black pets

Executive director of the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society, Melanie Coulter, pictured in a 2022 file photo. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC - image credit)

Forget game consoles or new TVs: The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is hoping you'll bring home a new forever furry friend this Black Friday.

The shelter is offering 50 per cent off all black or mostly black pets on the traditional shopping holiday. Right now, they have four or five dogs in their care that would qualify, as well as a a couple of rabbits and a rat — as well as plenty of black cats and kittens.

"Especially for cats, this is a perfect opportunity to bring home a new friend at a great discount," Coulter said, noting that for animals other than cats, the superstition around colour isn't usually the reason they're not being adopted.

"Black animals do tend to have a little bit of a harder time getting adopted, it's a little harder for them to stand out from their more colourful friends.

"So sometimes that can be a little bit of a disadvantage when they're trying to grab an adopter's attention.

This isn't the first time they've hosted a Black Friday adoption event, but it is the first one in a couple years, and probably the first one where all black pets are eligible, Coulter said.

"Of course we think it's a way better deal than getting a television or something else that is not going to be that lifetime companion for you," Coulter said.

During the early pandemic years, adoption interest was very high and the number of adoptable animals was low.

Now, Coulter says, adoption numbers are holding steady — and this year's adoption numbers are even higher than last year's, but the number of animals coming in is also high. So with that in mind they're making this Black Friday adoption push.

The adoption centre at the humane society will be open from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, but Coulter says people can also apply online at windsorhumane.org beginning at 12:01 a.m.

"We have some amazing pets. We have a ton of black kittens that are just adorable, playful, wonderful kittens. And just because they happen to be black, you're going to get a great deal on adopting them," she said.

"You don't have to wait for a door crasher."