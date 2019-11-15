Windsor minor hockey coach suspended pending investigation

Windsor Minor Hockey Association (WMHA) assistant coach Stanley "Trent" Norris has confirmed that he has been temporarily suspended pending an investigation by the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA).

Norris said he received an email from the WMHA Thursday evening, stating the OMHA requested he step down as assistant coach immediately.

Though he didn't agree with the suspension, Norris said he understood the OMHA's decision.

"They have to protect themselves. I totally get it," he said. "I understand the process of this because it's in the media. I understand they have to cover their butt everywhere. This is the day and age we live in."

Norris added that he hopes the investigation will be resolved quickly.

"I'm just hoping it's not, 'We'll look at a board meeting next month or something,'" he said. "I did my due diligence and handled it quickly. Hopefully they do too."

Norris came under scrutiny after a Windsor Star report published earlier this week revealed the now-suspended assistant coach had multiple outstanding warrants in Michigan, as well as at least one felony conviction in Florida for aggravated assault.

The Windsor-born Norris was deported from the U.S. in 2017 and moved to Windsor with his family the same year.

Norris spoke with CBC News on Wednesday, confirming much of his criminal record and claiming he never hid his record from the WMHA during the application and interview process to become an assistant coach.

James Bornais, the former vice president of travel with the WMHA, previously told CBC News he was made aware of Norris's record in October 2019, after receiving a phone tip.

Bornais ultimately stepped down from his role because he says he was frustrated with a lack of communication or consultation on the Norris situation.

Documents obtained by CBC News confirm that the WMHA has been aware of Norris's past since at least Oct. 18, 2019.

CBC News previously contacted WMHA president Dean Lapierre regarding Norris's U.S. criminal record, but received no response. WHMA executive vice president Rick Pare told CBC News he would abstain from providing comment until the OMHA had concluded its investigation.

Norris's team, the Windsor AA Peewee Minor Spitfires, play a game Friday night at Adie Knox Herman Arena. It will be their first game since he was suspended and will be immediately followed by a meeting between parents and league officials.