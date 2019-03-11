Windsor MMA fighter 'not worried' about UFC future heading into next bout

When Randa Markos first landed in Windsor, Ont., she was just three years old. Her family had been granted visas to come to Canada after escaping imprisonment during the Iraq-Iran war and taking refuge in Turkey.

Three decades later, Markos finds herself as one of the pioneers of the UFC's strawweight (115-pound) division. After all, she was among the first batch of fighters signed by the promotion when the division was first introduced back in 2014.

Now, the 33-year-old is training for her 14th appearance inside the Octagon. For some fight fans, it may just be another fight on a card — but for Markos, it may just be the most important fight of her career.

So you want to be an ultimate fighter?

Markos said her interest in mixed martial arts peaked when she started wrestling as a St. Joseph's Catholic High School student at the age of 14.

"I really loved the individual sports and wrestling had that," Markos said. "If I lose, I only have myself to blame. And if you win, it all reflects on how hard you work. That's what I loved about it."

But graduating from St. Joseph's in 2004 also meant putting her high school wrestling days in the rear view. To hone in on her love of combat sports, Markos joined a Windsor gym where she fell in love with boxing and Brazillian jiu-jitsu.

"All of a sudden, I'm an MMA fighter."

In 2009, Markos won her amateur MMA debut in Rochester Hills, Mich.

Six fights later, Markos found herself as a cast member on the twentieth season of The Ultimate Fighter, the UFC's reality competition show which sees 16 fighters live together in one house — all while fighting each another in a bracket-style tournament.

Typically, The Ultimate Fighter sees fighters who are not employed by the UFC fight for a sole contract with the organization. But for season 20, the UFC signed all 16 female fighters on the show to its roster.

Since a contract was no longer used as that season's top prize, the fighters competed for the inaugural UFC women's strawweight championship. Markos won her preliminary and quarter-final fights, but was eliminated in the semi-finals by current champion Rose Namajunas.

'Take the fight … or I'm fired'

Markos currently holds a record of eight wins, six losses and one draw. That draw was the result of her most recent fight against undefeated Marina Rodriguez on Sept. 22, 2018, in São Paulo, Brazil.

But according to Markos, that's not a fight she jumped at the opportunity to take. She said prior to the bout, she was coming off an MCL injury which had not healed.

