Saint Mary's University has appointed Michael Khan to be its next president and vice-chancellor.Khan, who will officially become the 35th president of Saint Mary's on July 1, will be joining the Halifax school as it faces financial pressures related to inflation, funding and international students.Saint Mary's is dealing with a decline in enrolment. It had about 12 per cent fewer students in 2024 than it did 10 years earlier, according to statistics from the Association of Atlantic Universities.