Windsor police make arrest in east end break-in spree

The Windsor Police Service logo is shown on a wall in a boardroom at police headquarters. (Dalson Chen/CBC - image credit)

The Windsor Police Service says it has arrested a 34-year-old man and is seeking another suspect in connection with a series of commercial break-ins in the city's east end.

The incidents took place on Nov. 12, starting at around 1:45 a.m., when surveillance video captured two suspects attempting to break into a business in the 5200 block of Tecumseh Road East, police said in a post Friday on X (formerly Twitter).

The suspects arrived in a white SUV and used a tool to pry open the doors, shattering the glass, but failed to get into the building, police said.

Approximately 10 minutes later, the same suspects broke into a business in the 2500 block of Roseville Garden Drive and stole money and prescription medication.

They then returned to the original business on Tecumseh Road East and again tried unsuccessfully to break in, police said.

Then, shortly before 3 a.m., the suspects smashed the front window of a business in the 5600 block of Tecumseh Road East and stole money and tools.

Police traced the suspect vehicle to a residence in LaSalle, identified a suspect and arrested him near Tourangeau Road and Grand Marais Road, police said.

He's been charged with two counts each of break-and-enter and attempted break-and-enter, possession of break-and-enter tools, and four counts of wearing a disguise with the intent of driving while prohibited.

A second suspect remains at large. He is described as a white male wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, white Adidas shoes and blue latex gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service's Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or provide information online athttp://catchcrooks.com.