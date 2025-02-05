Windsor, Ont. police chief announces he will retire, 3 years into contract

Jason Bellaire will leave the force in November, about three years in to his five-year contract. (Jason Viau/CBC - image credit)

The chief of the Windsor Police Service has announced his retirement, less than halfway through his five-year contract.

Jason Bellaire will leave the force in November, the police board announced Wednesday evening, three years into his tenure as chief. He signed a five-year contract that began December 2022.

He's the second consecutive chief to resign before the end of his contract.

"On behalf of the Windsor Police Service Board we congratulate Chief Bellaire on the announcement of his pending retirement in November 2025," the Windsor Police Service Board said in a news release.

"The board thanks the chief for his many years of service to our community and appreciates the lead-time provided to allow the board to undertake a robust recruitment process to find the next leader of the Windsor Police Service."

Bellaire joined the Windsor Police Service in 1995 and was deputy chief of operations and policing strategies during the Ambassador Bridge blockade.

In March of 2022, he temporarily replaced Pam Mizuno, who was three years into a five-year contract when she announced her retirement as police chief.