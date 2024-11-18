Windsor police close portion of Walker Road for 'serious' crash

Windsor police have closed a section of walker Road Monday afternoon for a serious crash with an extended closure. (Michael Evans/CBC - image credit)

Windsor police are on the scene of a "serious" collision on Walker Road Monday afternoon.

Police said in a post to social media the road was closed between Wyandotte and Ottawa streets for an "extended" closure.

A police spokesperson said the collision was serious and there were injuries. Police would not comment on whether the crash was fatal.

On scene, CBC reporters observed what appeared to be the bodies of two victims, covered with material.

The crash remains under investigation.

More to come.