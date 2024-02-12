Windsor police inspector admits to making unwanted sexual comments to female employees

Insp. Ed Armstrong of Windsor police. (Windsor Police Service - image credit)

Windsor police inspector Ed Armstrong has pleaded guilty to one count of discreditable conduct for being inappropriate toward female employees over the last 18 years.

During a Police Services Act hearing Monday morning, the hearing officer heard that Armstrong made unwanted comments and sent unwanted text messages to female work colleagues.

The messages were sometimes sexual in nature.

Armstrong is also found to have made comments about the appearance of female employees, and made unwanted physical contact with them.

The Windsor Police Service announced on Jan. 17 in a media release that Armstrong had been charged under the Police Services Act.

It wasn't until CBC News made a subsequent inquiry to the Professional Standards Branch that it become public Armstrong had been charged with seven counts of discreditable conduct.

Windsor police previously said it asked Peel Regional Police to conduct the investigation into Armstrong to "ensure a transparent and impartial process."

The 25-year Windsor police veteran will be demoted to the rank of staff sergeant for one year. Armstrong will automatically regain his rank of inspector after that time.

Another officer pleaded guilty last month

Last month, another Windsor police officer pleaded guilty for mistreating female officers.

Sgt. Steve Gawadzyn, a 21-year veteran of Windsor police, admitted to making unwanted, inappropriate comments toward female coworkers, as well as unwanted physical contact of female coworkers.

Gawadzyn's comments involved physical appearance, and were made on social media and via text messages between 2020 and 2023.

Gawadzyn was demoted to fourth-class constable and will not automatically regain his sergeant status. After spending one year in each of the constable ranks, he will eventually be promoted to the rank of first-class constable.

Ed Armstrong of the Windsor Police Service upon his promotion to the rank of Staff Sergeant in 2020. (Windsor Police Service)