Windsor police launch investigation after woman killed crossing the street in Forest Glade

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the fatal collision. (CBC News - image credit)

A woman is dead after being stuck by a driver while she was crossing the street in east Windsor early Saturday afternoon, police say.

The 43-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital, according to authorities, after being hit by a vehicle heading eastbound on Forest Glade Drive at the Lauzon Parkway intersection.

She died in hospital, they say.

The person driving the vehicle that struck the woman stayed on the scene, according to police, and no charges have been laid.

Investigators are trying to piece together what exactly led up to the collision.

Police want witnesses of the collision or anyone with video recordings of the intersection around 1 p.m. on December 14th to give them a call.