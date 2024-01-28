Windsor police seeking 4 suspects in connection with armed robbery

Windsor police are looking for four suspects in connection with an armed robbery on Thursday. (CBC News - image credit)

Windsor police are searching for four suspects following a robbery with a firearm.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the 200 block of Patricia Road at about 8 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators said the victim agreed to drive the four suspects to Windsor from the Burlington area.

Once the group arrived in Windsor, police said the suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim and struck him in the head. They then allegedly stole the victim's money and vehicle, which was a 2013 grey Hyundai.

The 28-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

All four suspects are described by police as Black males in their 20s wearing dark clothing. Police say the suspects were last seen fleeing the scene in the stolen vehicle eastbound on Riverside Drive W. from Patricia Road.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.