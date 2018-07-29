Windsor swimmer brings home medals from Down syndrome swimming championships

Windsorite Julia Lane is bursting with pride over her accomplishments at the biennial Down Syndrome World Swimming Championships held in Truro, Nova Scotia earlier this month.

The 18-year-old brought home one silver medal and four bronze medals — including one in her favourite event, the 100-metre backstroke.

​

She made it to the finals in all but one of her seven individual events, placed in the top eight in the world in all but one of those finals, and achieved four personal bests.

"I am very proud," she said. "I feel great because I swam with my friends on Team Canada."

'A very special moment'

Lane was one of 22 swimmers representing Canada at the championships and the only competitor from Windsor, Ont. There were over 300 swimmers from 25 countries participating in the seven-day competition.

Her mother, Cynthia Lane, said her daughter swam against some pretty stiff competition from Australia, Italy and Brazil.

"She just did amazing. We're very proud of how she did."

She added that her daughter had the opportunity to swim in Canada's first-ever relay team of people with Down syndrome.

"It was a very special moment for her," Lane's mother explained.

"It was kind of a bit of a culmination of a dream we've had for Julia to be able to compete at a higher level and with her peers. So it was very exciting."

Meeting people from around the world

The Canadian team placed 5th overall in the competition.

"These are opportunities for her to continue to swim, she meets people from all around the world. She met some people from across Canada at these games, so it was good for her."

For her part, Julia Lane said she was thankful to her teammates.

"I am very proud swimming with you," she said. "I loved spending time with you as friends."

'Nowhere to go but up'

Cynthia Lane said that as a parent, it was a nice way to connect with other parents of children with Down syndrome and know that they all share common goals for their kids.

"I think these games, this opportunity to meet people and meet other parents really gave us a boost of confidence, gave Julia a boost of confidence knowing that she can pursue that dream. She can have a goal to continue to compete at the World Down Syndrome Games," she said.

"She has nowhere to go but up."

This was the first time the championship was held in Canada and Julia Lane said she would love to compete in more events in the future.

She dreams of becoming a professional swimmer like Kylie Masse, who specializes in the backstroke and has broken multiple records.