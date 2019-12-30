Windsor teen will compete in 2020 National Skating Championships

A Windsor teen currently ranked 13th in her level is set to compete for the first time in next year's National Skating Championships.

Danielle Earl More

Fourteen-year-old Katherine Karon began skating when she was seven, and says she practices three hours everyday — on top of attending a regular school curriculum.

Though she's one of several Windsor-Essex regions competitors participating in the 2020 Canadian Tire National Skating Championships, Karon is the only one competing in the novice women's category.

"I can't wait to see what it's like," said Karon.

Karon's mother Peiling Huang said she's excited for her daughter, adding that she's seen a sparkle in Karon's eye.

"All the time she put in, she has the heart for it," said Huang, describing herself as Karon's biggest fan. "And she's working really hard. Sometimes she wakes up at 5 a.m. looking for all the ice available in the city."

A national competition isn't enough for Karon. She said she wants to compete internationally in the near future.

Tahmina Aziz/CBC More

The 2020 Canadian Tire National Skating Championships are scheduled for Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020, and will be held at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ont.