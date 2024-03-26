WindsorEssex Community Foundation Hosts Inaugural Women's Day Luncheon

The WindsorEssex Community Foundation (WECF) marked a significant milestone on International Women's Day by hosting its first annual International Women's Day Luncheon.

The event served as a vibrant platform for the community to come together and honour women's achievements, resilience, and empowerment worldwide while spotlighting local individuals and organizations dedicated to advancing gender equality.

Held at the prestigious Windsor Club, the luncheon featured inspiring speakers, engaging discussions, and networking opportunities. Attendees were treated to firsthand accounts of the impactful work being done by nine local organizations, beneficiaries of investments made through the Fund for Gender Equality, a collaborative effort aimed at driving gender equality initiatives.

These organizations, deeply entrenched in the women's movement, spearhead innovative programs to address the diverse challenges faced by women, girls, two-spirit, and gender-diverse individuals in Windsor-Essex County. From providing educational opportunities and skills training to supporting women entrepreneurs and advocating for mental health, their efforts create tangible pathways for women to thrive and succeed.

Speakers at the event, including young women Eva Anthony and Julia Hardcastle, shared personal experiences and highlighted the transformative impact of organizations like Beauty is Me, dedicated to empowering Black children and youth through its Project Perfectly is Me initiative.

Lisa Kolody, Executive Director at the WindsorEssex Community Foundation, expressed gratitude for the event's success and emphasized the importance of ongoing collaboration in advancing gender equality initiatives. She stated, "We are thrilled to host this luncheon as a tribute to the strength and resilience of women everywhere and to highlight the incredible local organizations at the heart of the women's movement."

Kolody added, "It was an inspiring day filled with powerful stories and meaningful discussions. We are grateful to everyone who attended and are proud and excited to work alongside incredible organizations as we move together towards a just, feminist future and a world where gender equality is not only accepted, but celebrated – not just today, but every day!"

None

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter