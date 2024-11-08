Windsor's proposed tax hike has shrunk again, down to just over 6%

Leadership at Windsor city hall say they've been able to reduce the proposed tax hike to just above six per cent for Windsor's homeowners.

That's down from the most recent figure of 7.37 per cent, and it's also it's far less than the original record-breaking projection of 12.9 per cent the city started from.

While that's still higher than last year's increase of 4.6 per cent, the city's CAO, Joe Mancina, says administration isn't done looking at it.





"As we continue to look at our projections, our estimates, latest information coming in, one example is we had some recent announcements from the Ontario municipal partnership funding from the ministry of municipal affairs," he said.

"We've had a $1.5 million additional dollars in revenue coming so all those things will go into looking at refining the number."

Mancina added that while there are several things to consider, other barriers make it difficult to bring this number down.

"We would like to see a property tax increase at a level that is very low, but obviously the continued contractual pressures we have, inflationary pressures and legislative changes continue to put pressure on municipal budgets."

Janice Guthrie is Windsor's commissioner of finance.

City administration says adjustments to the property tax increase will continue right up until budget day in January.

Meanwhile, the search continues for other sustainable revenue, as the city's finance commissioner, Janice Guthrie, recently undertook a major review of service fees.

"We've looked for revenue opportunities where we can, if we enhance the user fees side of things, then we can definitely lower over the overall tax burden on our residence and our business community."

"We will continue to look for revenue opportunities, as well as efficiencies and service enhancements," Guthrie added.