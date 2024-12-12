Windy & Colder Thursday

Latest Stories
Next shot of lake-effect snow squalls ready to hit Ontario with 20-50 cm totals
A deepening, low-pressure system in the East and Arctic air from the West will clash over Ontario, and bring another round of significant, lake-effect snow squalls. Some areas are in line for an additional 30-50 cm by Friday
Blizzard warnings are just the start, the cold comes to Ontario next
With meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal
Humpback whale’s spectacular breach is sadly revealing; photos
A humpback whale that had been thrilling boaters off Newport Beach, Ca., for several days breached for a prolonged period Sunday, revealing that the mammal is hardly free and thriving. The accompanying Instagram post by Mark Girarde
'Weather bomb' set to unleash a mess of snow and rain in eastern Ontario, Quebec
Rain, snow, and winds set to strike eastern Ontario and Quebec, as a 'weather bomb' moves across the region. Brace for localized flooding and the risk for power outages
Great Lakes fish thought extinct for decades rediscovered – in an unexpected place
The Shortnose Cisco was thought wiped out by invasive species and overfishing decades ago from where it was known to live, in Lakes Michigan and Huron.
Snow, heavy rain and ice threaten travel, outages across eastern Ontario, Quebec
Brace for localized flooding and the risk for power outages as a 'weather bomb' unleashes a messy wintry mix across parts of eastern Ontario and Quebec
Trump Names Price For Avoiding All Environment Regulations: $1 Billion Or More
The president-elect offers his spin on permitting reform as Congress debates legislation.
Whale makes epic migration, astonishing scientists
A humpback whale makes one of the longest and most unusual migrations ever recorded, raising alarm.
'As good as it gets' for holiday travel plans in southern Ontario this weekend
A lack of 'festive' weekend weather will certainly help with holiday plans and travel across southern Ontario, but we have to get through some potent snow squalls first
Mild, but potent 'weather bomb' takes aim at Atlantic Canada
Brace for widespread heavy rain, ice, and windy conditions as a powerful 'weather bomb' takes aim at Atlantic Canada mid-week. There's even the potential for some record-setting warm December temperatures as milder air floods the region
Aerial video shows Franklin Fire threatening Malibu neighborhoods
Aerial video shows a rapidly growing Franklin Fire encroach on Malibu coastline neighborhoods Tuesday. The fire has burned over 2,600 acres in less than 24 hours.
Atypical mild weather joins a potent East Coast storm for a wild ride
Brace for widespread heavy rain, ice, and windy conditions, Atlantic Canada, as a powerful storm cuts across through Thursday.
Flood-hit homeowners pray for rain to stay away
Muddy floodwater constantly flows into roams in Madeley leaving behind smelly sludge an debris.
Blizzard warnings issued for the snowbelts in Ontario
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has your latest forecast
Atmospheric river brings weather whiplash to East Coast as bomb cyclone develops
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. East Coast began a whiplash-inducing stretch of weather Wednesday with a deluge of rain, rapid snowmelt and powerful gusts, creating dangerous conditions, due in part to an atmospheric river and developing bomb cyclone.
Malibu Fire Grows To Nearly 4,000 Acres, Thousands Remain Evacuated – Update
6th UPDATE 7:30 am: Driven by strong Santa Ana winds, the Franklin Fire in Malibu continues to burn, scorching nearly 4,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, and is now 7% contained. More than 1,500 firefighters are battling the blaze that is being fueled by dry brush and low humidity. Thousands of people have been forced …
Chinese gold mining threatens a protected UN heritage site in Congo
OKAPI WILDLIFE RESERVE, Congo (AP) — Scattered along the banks of the Ituri River, buildings cram together, cranes transport dirt and debris scatters the soil. The patches of trees are a scant reminder that a forest once grew there.
New approach to Rocky Mountain grizzlies sought ahead of the second Trump presidency
Environmental groups are asking the U.S. government to do more to protect Rocky Mountain grizzly bears before the next Trump administration decides the big bruins’ future. The groups petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday to take steps to connect the bears' separate populations. “Overwhelming scientific consensus agrees that a naturally connected metapopulation of grizzly bears will lead to improved genetic diversity and greater demographic resiliency of the species,” says the petition submitted by Earthjustice lawyers on behalf of 14 groups including the Sierra Club and Humane Society of the United States.
What is Arla milk's Bovaer additive, and is it really harmful?
Arla Foods announced it would be introducing the additive to its cow feed last week, sparking backlash online. But is it actually dangerous?
N.B. weather warning calls for icy mix overnight, heavy rain, winds on Wednesday
Western and southern New Brunswick are in for a messy few days.Environment Canada has put out freezing rain and rainfall warnings for Fredericton, Saint John, Edmundston and St. Stephen.There's some uncertainty around the duration and intensity of precipitation but the freezing rain could last for four to six hours overnight."Initially it may fall as ice pellets or freezing drizzle for a period, followed by freezing rain before transitioning to rain on Wednesday," Environment Canada said.