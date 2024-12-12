Windy & Colder Thursday

Associated Press

Environmental groups are asking the U.S. government to do more to protect Rocky Mountain grizzly bears before the next Trump administration decides the big bruins’ future. The groups petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday to take steps to connect the bears' separate populations. “Overwhelming scientific consensus agrees that a naturally connected metapopulation of grizzly bears will lead to improved genetic diversity and greater demographic resiliency of the species,” says the petition submitted by Earthjustice lawyers on behalf of 14 groups including the Sierra Club and Humane Society of the United States.