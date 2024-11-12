Windy & cooler Tuesday, rain returns Thursday in south-central Pennsylvania
Windy & cooler Tuesday, rain returns Thursday in south-central Pennsylvania
Windy & cooler Tuesday, rain returns Thursday in south-central Pennsylvania
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says heavy rain and winds could cause power outages on Vancouver Island as an "intense" storm system is set to hit the B.C. coast today.
HAVANA (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 shook eastern Cuba on Sunday, after weeks of hurricanes and blackouts that have left many on the island reeling.
A tornado November warning was issued for parts of southern Ontario, something that's only ever been issued 4 times before. Meteorologist Nadine Powell explains how this could have formed, and the gusty winds still to come.
Take a look at when your community typically sees its snowiest month of the year
An Alberta clipper and a Colorado low will make a formidable duo this week as it traverses Canada to bring widespread rain, strong winds and snow to the eastern half of the country
A lack of cold air this fall season could leave some ski resorts and skating rinks wishing for a different weather pattern
A weak tornado may have hit the Fergus, Ont. area late Sunday night. Damaging winds and power outages were reported
Africa is home to some of the most dangerous animals on the planet, and many of them pose a real threat to humans. With that said, the most dangerous animal in Africa may surprise you.
An incoming potent system will be bringing in unsettled conditions across the B.C Coast. Details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal.
This largely unknown WWII weather station in Newfoundland was one of the only known Nazi operations that took place on North American soil. The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more.
A Colorado low that brought 135cm to low-lying regions in Colorado will now continue its cross-country trek into The Great Lakes basin and meet up with an Alberta Clipper. They will bring widespread rain to the southern regions of Eastern Canada and snow in the North. Meteorologist Laura Power has all the details.
A parade of lows will be inundating B.C.'s south coast in the coming week. Potentially a months-worth of rain to Vancouver, meanwhile good news for the ski hills as snow will accumulate greatly at the alpine levels. Winds increase drastically by Wednesday in the Straights. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
National Hurricane Center monitoring area of interest with 'medium' formation chance
The former Republican congressman from New York is an opponent of stricter limits on fuel emissions and tougher clean air and water standards.
Four separate storm systems are churning their way through the West Pacific simultaneously, a rare occurrence resulting from warmer oceans that threatens to bring more misery to the storm-weary Philippines.
Thousands of migrating geese take a break in Victoriaville, Quebec. Each year hundreds of thousands of migratory birds make their way between Canada and Mexico during migration season.
Unsettled pattern continues across B.C. but we are monitoring another system that could bring potential power outages and localized flooding. Details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal.
A weak tornado, given a preliminary EF-0 rating, has been confirmed to have hit the Fergus, Ont., area late Sunday night. Damaging winds and power outages were also reported
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fire authorities on Sunday described battling fierce, howling winds and rescuing people in a fast-moving Southern California wildfire that forced thousands of people to flee and destroyed at least 168 structures and damaged 67.
The next system to impact B.C. will be vigorous, with wild winds threatening power outages and travel disruptions into Wednesday