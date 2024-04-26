Windy Friday expected along Central Coast
Windy Friday expected along Central Coast
Windy Friday expected along Central Coast
"We pulled over and I got out of the car and saw that an alligator had him by the leg," Walter Rudder recalled to a local news outlet about the scary incident
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Fire bans are being imposed across much of British Columbia and Alberta, as the wildfire season gets off to an early start with more than 170 burning in both provinces. The BC Wildfire Service on Wednesday announced a five-month open fire ban, from May 3 to Oct. 11, covering a swath of the province's Interior. The ban on Category 3 fires in the Kamloops fire centre will prohibit people burning three or more fires on a property at the same time, or any single fire burning a pile
One of the planet's most natural defenses against climate change and a key element in sustainable products is found in wine bottles around the world. Scientists and engineers say cork has been used to make several products in everyday life, from flooring to insulation, and the process of harvesting it leaves a small carbon footprint. "The tree tells us if we can take or not; you cannot force the cork to come apart," Conceição Santos Silva, a forest engineer, told ABC News last summer while the farmers were working on the trees.
Freezing rain, and heavy snow. Nothing says spring on the East Coast like a potent blast of wintry weather
Photos show the colorful animal and its “elongated” body.
As we approach the end of April, severe weather season is ramping up stateside, serving as a reminder for Canadians to be aware of what will be occurring more frequently north of the border as the country ditches the snow for thunderstorms.
Wildfire season has already roared to life in parts of B.C. and Alberta, where an out-of-control blaze is burning just southwest of the town of Peace River. Kabi Moulitharan reports on the threat that firefighters say is being fueled by carelessness.
After days with a frost-and-freeze threat, temperatures will be heating up in southern Ontario this weekend. An active storm track will drag both warmth and moisture into the region, introducing a summer-like humidex
The creature “has made quite the name for his or herself over the past month as being a very active and playful individual,” officials said.
“It’s a real monsoon out there,” we like to say during a summer’s downpour. But is that real monsoon really a monsoon at all?
Temperatures will finally be heating up in southern Ontario. But it will come at a wet price. An active storm track will drag warmth and moisture into Ontario, introducing summer-like humidex. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Japanese automaker Honda is putting $15 billion into their Ontario operations with a new electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Alliston, Ont. with a joint $5 billion coming from the federal and Ontario governments.
A dramatic operation to save the lives of more than 100 pilot whales ended in partial success on Thursday after wildlife officials managed to return most of the stranded animals to sea.
Researchers made the “unexpected discovery” during a survey of Ena Bay.
OTTAWA — New Canadian data suggest that over a nine-year period between 2012 and 2020, the equivalent of more 15 billion plastic bottles and as many as 14 billion plastic grocery bags became litter in Canada's environment. The data come as Canadian negotiators are at an Ottawa convention centre with peers from 174 other countries trying to hammer out a global agreement to eliminate plastic waste. The numbers are part of a new dataset Statistics Canada compiled to support the federal government's
The city of Calgary is offering subsidized rain barrels to help fight drought this summer. Connor O'Donovan explains the many benefits of having a rain barrel in your yard.
It's small. It's cute. It's the happiest animal on Earth. The quokka earned the title of world's happiest animal because of its "smile."
As a drought in Mexico drags on, angry subsistence farmers have begun taking direct action on the water-intensive avocado orchards and berry fields of commercial farms that are drying up streams in the mountains west of Mexico City. (AP video by Armando Solis)
Toronto's controversial sidewalk litter bins have officially gotten a makeover, with the city saying it has made enhancements to the older model bins to address some of the functionality and maintenance issues.At a news conference Thursday, Mayor Olivia Chow said the city is working to address Toronto's trash problem by adding four new sidewalk litter bins this week, with more than 1,000 expected to be added in high-density areas by the end of the year. "I literally inherited a mess, and yes we
Hurricanes are some of nature’s fiercest storms. It takes surprisingly little to make them fizzle out, and Saharan dust is one of the biggest culprits